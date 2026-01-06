The Hail Municipality has called on the owners of historical buildings and lands in the Al-Ulya neighborhood to review the Central Hail Municipality, along with attaching the necessary documents. This is part of regulatory procedures aimed at inventorying properties and updating data related to urban sites in the neighborhood.

This step comes in the context of interest in historical areas within the urban scope and as part of efforts to address the conditions of the Al-Ulya neighborhood, which is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city of Hail, located in the heart of the commercial area adjacent to the bustling Buraidah Market, one of the city's prominent commercial landmarks.

When the name "Al-Ulya" is mentioned, one immediately thinks of one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the capital, Riyadh. This name dates back to the 1980s of the Hijri calendar, when it was coined by one of Hail's residents working at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs at the time, during his participation in committees to name the streets of Riyadh, in reference to the Al-Ulya neighborhood in Hail, which has a history of over 250 years.

Despite this historical value, the "Al-Ulya Hail" neighborhood has suffered from neglect and urban deterioration in recent years, as some of its traditional clay buildings have turned into dilapidated sites on the verge of collapse, becoming hotspots for waste and unsafe areas. This has marred the urban landscape in the city center and raised questions among visitors about the reasons for the lack of effective measures for a neighborhood that is considered a treasure of architectural heritage.

The residents of the neighborhood hope that the current procedures will pave a clear path for addressing the situation of "Al-Ulya," whether through restoring what can be restored to preserve the architectural heritage as a testament to a rich historical era, or by removing dilapidated sites and improving the urban environment, thereby restoring the neighborhood's status as a cultural facade befitting the history and location of the city of Hail.