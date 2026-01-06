دعت أمانة منطقة حائل مُلّاك المباني التاريخية والأراضي في حي العليا إلى مراجعة بلدية وسط حائل، مع إرفاق الوثائق، وذلك ضمن إجراءات تنظيمية تهدف إلى حصر الملكيات وتحديث البيانات المرتبطة بالمواقع العمرانية في الحي.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في سياق الاهتمام بالمناطق التاريخية داخل النطاق الحضري، وضمن مساعٍ لمعالجة أوضاع حي العليا، الذي يُعد من أقدم أحياء مدينة حائل، ويقع في قلب المنطقة التجارية مجاوراً لسوق برزان الشعبي، أحد أبرز المعالم التجارية في المدينة.

وحين يُذكر اسم «العليا» يتبادر إلى الذهن أحد أرقى أحياء العاصمة الرياض، وهي تسمية تعود إلى ثمانينات القرن الهجري الماضي، عندما أطلقها أحد أبناء حائل العاملين آنذاك في وزارة الشؤون البلدية والقروية خلال مشاركته في لجان تسمية شوارع الرياض، نسبة إلى حي العليا في حائل، الذي يعود تاريخه إلى ما قبل أكثر من 250 عاماً.

ورغم هذه القيمة التاريخية، أضحى حي «عليا حائل» خلال السنوات الماضية في حالة إهمال وتدهور عمراني، بعد أن تحولت بعض مبانيه الطينية التراثية إلى مواقع متهالكة آيلة للسقوط، وأصبحت بؤراً للنفايات ومواضع غير آمنة، ما شوّه المشهد الحضري في وسط المدينة، وأثار تساؤلات الزوار حول أسباب غياب المعالجة الفاعلة لحي يُعد كنزاً من كنوز التراث العمراني.

ويأمل أهالي الحي أن تسهم الإجراءات الحالية في فتح مسار واضح لمعالجة وضع «العليا»، سواء عبر ترميم ما يمكن ترميمه للحفاظ على الإرث العمراني شاهداً على حقبة تاريخية عريقة، أو من خلال إزالة المواقع المتهالكة وتحسين البيئة الحضرية، بما يعيد للحي مكانته كواجهة حضارية تليق بتاريخ مدينة حائل وموقعها.