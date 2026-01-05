The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Monday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

During the reception, developments in the political and humanitarian situations in Palestine were discussed.

Also present at the reception was the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal bint Hassan Radwan.