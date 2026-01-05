استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم (الإثنين)، المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الفلسطينية نبيل أبو ردينة.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث مستجدات الأوضاع السياسية والإنسانية في فلسطين.

حضر الاستقبال، الوزير مفوض بوزارة الخارجية الدكتورة منال بنت حسن رضوان.