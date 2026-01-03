أمير جازان يرعى حفل مهرجان جازان 2026

The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, attended the "Jazan Festival 2026" ceremony, accompanied by his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, which was organized by the Emirate of the region at the "Jazan City" theater on the southern corniche of Jazan City, amidst a large audience from inside and outside the region.

Upon the arrival of the Governor of Jazan at the event venue, he was briefed by the Deputy Emir of the region and the General Supervisor of the Supreme Executive Committee for the festival, Walid Al-Sanai, about the festival's activities, as well as its tourism, entertainment, artistic, and cultural programs that target various segments of the community and visitors. The programs mainly focus on highlighting Jazan's civilizational, cultural, and developmental significance, its geographical and environmental diversity, and contributing to enhancing the tourism and economic movement in the region, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The ceremony featured a theatrical performance that embodied the authentic traditional folklore and the cultural and artistic heritage from all regions of the Kingdom, with the participation of more than 200 performers from the performing arts teams in the region, alongside the operetta "Jazan, a Shining Star."

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Governor of Jazan and his deputy participated in the Saudi Arda dance that was held on this occasion.



The area surrounding the theater included a comprehensive system of facilities and services, featuring diverse shopping areas, 24 kiosks for restaurants and cafes, in addition to an art exhibition, a play area for children and families, a bird park, as well as a museum for the Jazan region within the "Earth Zone," which showcases the history of the region and its cultural and natural heritage through modern presentation methods.

