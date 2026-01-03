أمير جازان يرعى حفل مهرجان جازان 2026

رعى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، حفل «مهرجان جازان 2026»، الذي نظمته إمارة المنطقة، على مسرح «جازان سيتي» بالكورنيش الجنوبي لمدينة جازان، وسط حضور جماهيري كبير من داخل المنطقة وخارجها.

وفور وصول أمير جازان مقر الحفل، اطلع على إيجاز من وكيل إمارة المنطقة المشرف العام على اللجنة التنفيذية العليا للمهرجان وليد الصنعاوي، عن فعاليات المهرجان، وبرامجه السياحية والترفيهية والفنية والثقافية التي تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع والزوار، وتركز في مجملها على إبراز مكانة جازان الحضارية والثقافية والتنموية وتنوّعها الجغرافي والبيئي، والإسهام في تعزيز الحراك السياحي والاقتصادي بالمنطقة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وشهد الحفل عرضاً مسرحياً فنياً جسد الفلكلور التراثي الأصيل والموروث الثقافي والفني في جميع مناطق المملكة، بمشاركة أكثر من 200 مؤدٍ من فرق الفنون الأدائية بالمنطقة، إلى جانب أوبريت «جازان نجمة وضي».

وفي ختام الحفل، شارك أمير جازان ونائبه في العرضة السعودية التي أقيمت بهذه المناسبة.
وضم محيط المسرح منظومة متكاملة من المرافق والخدمات، تشمل مناطق تسوق متنوعة، و24 كشكاً للمطاعم والمقاهي، إلى جانب معرض تشكيلي، ومنطقة ألعاب للأطفال والعائلات، وحديقة للطيور، فضلاً عن متحف لمنطقة جازان ضمن منطقة «Earth Zone»، التي تستعرض تاريخ المنطقة وإرثها الثقافي والطبيعي بأساليب عرض حديثة.
