سلّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بمكتبه اليوم، المواطن حسين بن علي آل هتيلة، وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الثالثة؛ لتبرّعه لوالده بإحدى كليتيه.

وأشاد بموقفه الإنساني، وأن ما قام به هو ما حثّ عليه ديننا الحنيف في بر الوالدين، مؤكداً أن هذا العمل ليس مستغرباً على أبناء المجتمع في المملكة المميز بترابطه الأسري والاجتماعي في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.

من جهته قدّم والد المتبرّع شكره للقيادة، ولأمير نجران على حرصهم ودعمهم للأعمال الخيرية والإنسانية، مؤكداً أن منح ابنه وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الثالثة يُعد وسام فخر له ولأسرته.