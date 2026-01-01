The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, awarded the citizen Hussein bin Ali Al-Hatila the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class today in his office for donating one of his kidneys to his father.

He praised his humanitarian stance, stating that what he did is in line with our noble religion's call to honor parents, emphasizing that this act is not surprising for the people of the community in the Kingdom, which is distinguished by its family and social ties under wise leadership.

For his part, the donor's father expressed his gratitude to the leadership and to the Emir of Najran for their commitment and support for charitable and humanitarian work, affirming that awarding his son the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class is a source of pride for him and his family.