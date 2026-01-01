تدخل المملكة مع بداية يناير فترة برد «الأزيرق»، التي تُعد من أشد فترات الشتاء برودة، ويتزامن ذلك مع ذروة الانقلاب الشتوي ببلوغ الليل أطول ساعاته وقصر النهار إلى أدنى مستوياته، في مشهدٍ مناخي تتجلى فيه قسوة البرد ووضوح السماء وصفاؤها.

وقال الدكتور خالد الزعاق: إن اليوم (الخميس) يعد رابع أيام النجم الثالث والأخير للمربعانية التي تستمر40 يوماً مقسمة على 3 نجوم، الاكليل والقلب والشولة، وبعد 10 أيام سيدخل شباط موسم هبوب الرياح الباردة الذي كان يعرف قديماً بـ«مقرقع البيبان» وكذلك «شباط مقطع الرباط» إشارة إلى تسبب الرياح المتذبذبة في قرع الأبواب وقطع حبال الخيام.

ضباب على تبوك والشرقية

وتوقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس، استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الرياض، الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك والأجزاء الشرقية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، في حين لا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من منطقة تبوك والأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية.

ووفقاً للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج، فيما ستكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية غربية إلى جنوبية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.