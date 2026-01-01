The Kingdom enters, at the beginning of January, the cold period of "Al-Azirq," which is considered one of the coldest periods of winter. This coincides with the peak of the winter solstice, where the night reaches its longest hours and the day shortens to its lowest levels, in a climatic scene that showcases the harshness of the cold and the clarity and purity of the sky.

Dr. Khalid Al-Zaqaq stated that today (Thursday) marks the fourth day of the third and final star of the "Mubaraniya," which lasts for 40 days divided among 3 stars: Al-Ikleel, Al-Qalb, and Al-Shoula. After 10 days, February will enter, marking the season of cold winds known in the past as "Maqraq Al-Bayban" and also "Shubat Maqta' Al-Ribat," referring to the fluctuating winds causing doors to knock and tent ropes to snap.

Fog in Tabuk and the Eastern Region

The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report, predicted the continued effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand, which limit horizontal visibility in parts of the Riyadh, Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, and the eastern parts of the Makkah and Madinah regions. It is also not ruled out that fog may form during the night and early morning hours in parts of the Tabuk region and the southern parts of the Eastern region.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the west to the northwest at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be slightly wavy. Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be from the southwest to the southeast in the northern part, and from the northwest to the west in the southern part at a speed of 10-35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be slightly to moderately wavy.