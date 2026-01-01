جسّد مهرجان جازان 2026 حضور الطفل بوصفه أحد أهم رواة الهوية والتراث، من خلال مشاهد حيّة عكست عمق الموروث الثقافي للمنطقة، وقدرته على الاستمرار والتجدّد عبر الأجيال، وبرز الأطفال المشاركون في الفعاليات بملابسهم التراثية وأدائهم العفوي، ليقدّموا صورة صادقة عن ارتباط الإنسان في جازان بتراثه وماضيه.

وأظهرت المشاركات الطفولية تنوّع الأزياء والعناصر الثقافية التي تتميّز بها محافظات المنطقة، في لوحات إنسانية عبّرت عن الفرح، والانتماء، والاعتزاز بالهوية، وسط تفاعل لافت من الزوار، الذين وجدوا في هذه المشاهد رسالة عميقة تؤكد أن التراث في جازان ليس ماضياً يُعرض، بل قيمة حيّة تُعاش وتُورَّث.

ويأتي هذا الحضور في إطار حرص مهرجان جازان 2026 على تعزيز التراث و تنوعه، وترسيخ قيم الاهتمام بالموروث لدى النشء، عبر إشراكهم في الفعاليات التراثية والثقافية، بما يسهم في بناء وعي مبكر بأهمية المحافظة على الموروث الشعبي، وربطه بالحاضر والمستقبل.

وأكدت الجهات المنظمة أن تمكين الأطفال من المشاركة في المشهد الثقافي يعكس رؤية المهرجان في صناعة تجربة متكاملة، تجعل من الفعاليات مساحة للتعلّم، والتعبير، والتواصل بين الأجيال، وتسهم في نقل رسالة جازان إلى الداخل والخارج بصورةٍ نابضة بالحياة.

ويواصل مهرجان جازان 2026 تقديم برامجه المتنوعة التي تحتفي بالإنسان والمكان، وتبرز ثراء المنطقة الثقافي والطبيعي، في تجربة وطنية تعكس أصالة الماضي، وحيوية الحاضر، وطموح المستقبل.