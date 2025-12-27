The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 961 cases of seizures of prohibited items, including 91 types of narcotic substances such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 427 prohibited materials. The customs outlets also thwarted 1,811 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 10 types of cash amounts, and 5 types of weapons and their accessories.



The customs authorities confirmed that they are continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports to ensure community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all their partners from relevant entities. They receive reports through official channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information in the report is accurate.