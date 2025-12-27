سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 961 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 91 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 427 من المواد المحظورة. وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1,811 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 10 أصناف لمبالغ مالية، و5 أصناف للأسلحة ومستلزماتها.


وأكدت الجمارك أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات المملكة وصادراتها؛ تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة، وتستقبل البلاغات من خلال القنوات الرسمية بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.