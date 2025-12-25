إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائناً فطرياً في محمية الملك خالد الملكية

أطلقت هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، بالتعاون مع المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، أكثر من (60) كائنًا فطريًا في محمية الملك خالد الملكية، ضمن برامج إعادة توطين الكائنات المهددة بالانقراض في موائلها الطبيعية، بما يعكس تكامل الجهود الوطنية لحماية الحياة الفطرية وتعزيز استدامتها.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الدكتور طلال بن عبدالله الحريقي أن إطلاق الكائنات الفطرية في محمية الملك خالد الملكية يأتي تعزيزًا للتنوّع الأحيائي واستعادة الموائل الطبيعية في المحمية، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة طبيعية آمنة تدعم استقرار الكائنات الفطرية وتسهّل تكيفها في موائلها الطبيعية.
وأفاد بأن هذه الجهود تنسجم مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للحفاظ على البيئة، وتحقق أحد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الهادفة إلى بناء بيئة جاذبة تُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز الاستدامة، مشيرًا إلى أن التعاون مع المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية يُعد نموذجًا للتكامل المؤسسي في تنفيذ برامج إعادة التوطين، من خلال توحيد الخبرات العلمية والفنية، وتطبيق أفضل الممارسات العالمية في مجال حماية الكائنات الفطرية، بما يضمن نجاح هذه البرامج واستدامة نتائجها على المدى الطويل.
من جانبه بيّن مدير الإدارة العامة للمشاريع والتشغيل بالهيئة المهندس زياد بن عبدالعزيز التويجري أن محمية الملك خالد الملكية شهدت إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائنًا فطريًا تنوّعت بين ظبي الريم، والمها العربي، والأرانب البرية، وظبي الإدمي، في خطوة تهدف إلى إثراء التنوّع الأحيائي في المحمية، والإسهام في استعادة التوازن البيئي من خلال إعادة توطين الحيوانات المهددة بالانقراض، وتعزيز الاستدامة، إلى جانب دعم وتنشيط السياحة البيئية.
وأوضح أن الهيئة أطلقت خلال الأعوام الماضية ما يزيد على 300 كائن فطري من أنواع مختلفة شملت الزواحف، والثدييات، والطيور المحلية، وجميعها مصنفة ضمن القائمة الحمراء للاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة (IUCN) كأنواع معرضة أو مهددة بالانقراض، مشيرًا إلى أن الحيوانات المطلقة في محمية الملك خالد الملكية تخضع لمتابعة دورية ومستمرة عبر الدراسات الميدانية وتقنيات الرصد الحديثة، مثل: كاميرات المراقبة وأطواق التتبع، حيث تم تسجيل العديد من الولادات الطبيعية ونمو القطعان، مما يعكس نجاح برامج الإطلاق وإعادة التوطين.
The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife Development, has released more than (60) wild creatures in the King Khalid Royal Reserve, as part of the programs for the reintroduction of endangered species into their natural habitats, reflecting the integration of national efforts to protect wildlife and enhance its sustainability.
The CEO of the authority, Dr. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Huraiki, confirmed that the release of wild creatures in the King Khalid Royal Reserve enhances biodiversity and restores natural habitats in the reserve, contributing to providing a safe natural environment that supports the stability of wild creatures and facilitates their adaptation in their natural habitats.
He stated that these efforts align with the national strategy for environmental conservation and achieve one of the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aimed at building an attractive environment that contributes to improving the quality of life and enhancing sustainability, noting that cooperation with the National Center for Wildlife Development is a model for institutional integration in implementing reintroduction programs by unifying scientific and technical expertise and applying the best global practices in the field of wildlife protection, ensuring the success of these programs and the sustainability of their results in the long term.
For his part, the Director of the General Administration of Projects and Operations at the authority, Engineer Ziyad bin Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri, indicated that the King Khalid Royal Reserve has witnessed the release of more than 60 wild creatures, including the Arabian Oryx, the Arabian Gazelle, wild rabbits, and the Edmi Gazelle, in a step aimed at enriching biodiversity in the reserve and contributing to restoring ecological balance through the reintroduction of endangered animals and enhancing sustainability, along with supporting and promoting eco-tourism.
He explained that the authority has released over 300 wild creatures of various species in recent years, including reptiles, mammals, and local birds, all classified under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as vulnerable or endangered species, noting that the animals released in the King Khalid Royal Reserve are subject to regular and ongoing monitoring through field studies and modern tracking technologies, such as surveillance cameras and tracking collars, where many natural births and herd growth have been recorded, reflecting the success of the release and reintroduction programs.