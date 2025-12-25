أطلقت هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، بالتعاون مع المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، أكثر من (60) كائنًا فطريًا في محمية الملك خالد الملكية، ضمن برامج إعادة توطين الكائنات المهددة بالانقراض في موائلها الطبيعية، بما يعكس تكامل الجهود الوطنية لحماية الحياة الفطرية وتعزيز استدامتها.

إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائناً فطرياً في محمية الملك خالد الملكية

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الدكتور طلال بن عبدالله الحريقي أن إطلاق الكائنات الفطرية في محمية الملك خالد الملكية يأتي تعزيزًا للتنوّع الأحيائي واستعادة الموائل الطبيعية في المحمية، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة طبيعية آمنة تدعم استقرار الكائنات الفطرية وتسهّل تكيفها في موائلها الطبيعية.

وأفاد بأن هذه الجهود تنسجم مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للحفاظ على البيئة، وتحقق أحد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الهادفة إلى بناء بيئة جاذبة تُسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز الاستدامة، مشيرًا إلى أن التعاون مع المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية يُعد نموذجًا للتكامل المؤسسي في تنفيذ برامج إعادة التوطين، من خلال توحيد الخبرات العلمية والفنية، وتطبيق أفضل الممارسات العالمية في مجال حماية الكائنات الفطرية، بما يضمن نجاح هذه البرامج واستدامة نتائجها على المدى الطويل.

إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائناً فطرياً في محمية الملك خالد الملكية

من جانبه بيّن مدير الإدارة العامة للمشاريع والتشغيل بالهيئة المهندس زياد بن عبدالعزيز التويجري أن محمية الملك خالد الملكية شهدت إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائنًا فطريًا تنوّعت بين ظبي الريم، والمها العربي، والأرانب البرية، وظبي الإدمي، في خطوة تهدف إلى إثراء التنوّع الأحيائي في المحمية، والإسهام في استعادة التوازن البيئي من خلال إعادة توطين الحيوانات المهددة بالانقراض، وتعزيز الاستدامة، إلى جانب دعم وتنشيط السياحة البيئية.

وأوضح أن الهيئة أطلقت خلال الأعوام الماضية ما يزيد على 300 كائن فطري من أنواع مختلفة شملت الزواحف، والثدييات، والطيور المحلية، وجميعها مصنفة ضمن القائمة الحمراء للاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة (IUCN) كأنواع معرضة أو مهددة بالانقراض، مشيرًا إلى أن الحيوانات المطلقة في محمية الملك خالد الملكية تخضع لمتابعة دورية ومستمرة عبر الدراسات الميدانية وتقنيات الرصد الحديثة، مثل: كاميرات المراقبة وأطواق التتبع، حيث تم تسجيل العديد من الولادات الطبيعية ونمو القطعان، مما يعكس نجاح برامج الإطلاق وإعادة التوطين.

إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائناً فطرياً في محمية الملك خالد الملكية