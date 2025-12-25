إطلاق أكثر من 60 كائناً فطرياً في محمية الملك خالد الملكية

The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife Development, has released more than (60) wild creatures in the King Khalid Royal Reserve, as part of the programs for the reintroduction of endangered species into their natural habitats, reflecting the integration of national efforts to protect wildlife and enhance its sustainability.

The CEO of the authority, Dr. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Huraiki, confirmed that the release of wild creatures in the King Khalid Royal Reserve enhances biodiversity and restores natural habitats in the reserve, contributing to providing a safe natural environment that supports the stability of wild creatures and facilitates their adaptation in their natural habitats.

He stated that these efforts align with the national strategy for environmental conservation and achieve one of the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aimed at building an attractive environment that contributes to improving the quality of life and enhancing sustainability, noting that cooperation with the National Center for Wildlife Development is a model for institutional integration in implementing reintroduction programs by unifying scientific and technical expertise and applying the best global practices in the field of wildlife protection, ensuring the success of these programs and the sustainability of their results in the long term.

For his part, the Director of the General Administration of Projects and Operations at the authority, Engineer Ziyad bin Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri, indicated that the King Khalid Royal Reserve has witnessed the release of more than 60 wild creatures, including the Arabian Oryx, the Arabian Gazelle, wild rabbits, and the Edmi Gazelle, in a step aimed at enriching biodiversity in the reserve and contributing to restoring ecological balance through the reintroduction of endangered animals and enhancing sustainability, along with supporting and promoting eco-tourism.

He explained that the authority has released over 300 wild creatures of various species in recent years, including reptiles, mammals, and local birds, all classified under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as vulnerable or endangered species, noting that the animals released in the King Khalid Royal Reserve are subject to regular and ongoing monitoring through field studies and modern tracking technologies, such as surveillance cameras and tracking collars, where many natural births and herd growth have been recorded, reflecting the success of the release and reintroduction programs.