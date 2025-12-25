After months of secrecy, the Houthis acknowledged today (Thursday) the death of 5 of their prominent leaders, including officials responsible for missile and drone operations, through their funeral in Sana'a, Saada, and Amran.



Although Houthi media only mentioned their deaths without specifying the time or place or whether they died in internal conflicts, observers believe they were killed in American airstrikes last March.



Houthi media indicated that among the dead was the commander of the drone force, Major General Zakaria Abdullah Yahya Hajar, and his assistant, his brother Brigadier General Ahmed, in addition to the head of missile operations, the official in charge of special forces operations, Major General Mohammed Khaled Yahya Al-Haifi, the technical officer in the drone unit, Brigadier General Hussein Yahya Abdullah Al-Hashimi, and the assistant commander of the drone force, Brigadier General Abdullah Yahya Hajar.



Reports indicated that the leader Zakaria Hajar is considered one of the experts in the missile system and drone program affiliated with the Houthis, and one of the technical experts who worked alongside foreign experts and advisors to develop the military capabilities of the group, and he is related by marriage to the family of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.



At the same time, Houthi activists published pictures of the Houthi supervisor in Al-Bayda province, Abu Hatim, confirming that he was killed on December 19 without providing any details about the nature of his death.