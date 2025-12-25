بعد أشهر على التكتم، أقر الحوثي، اليوم (الخميس)، بمصرع 5 من قياداته البارزة، بينهم مسؤولون عن سلاح الصواريخ والطيران المُسيّر عبر تشييعهم في صنعاء وصعدة وعمران.


ورغم اكتفاء وسائل إعلام الحوثي بالإشارة إلى مقتلهم دون تحديد المكان أو الزمان أو ما إذا كانوا قضوا في صراعات داخلية، إلا أن مراقبين يعتقدون أنهم قتلوا في الغارات الأمريكية بمارس الماضي.


وأشارت وسائل الإعلام الحوثية إلى أن من بين القتلى قائد قوّة الطيران المُسيّر اللواء زكريا عبدالله يحيى حجر، ومساعده شقيقه العميد أحمد، بالإضافة إلى رئيس عمليات القوى الصاروخية، مسؤول عمليات القوى النوعية اللواء محمد خالد يحيى الحيفي، والمسؤول التقني في وحدة الطيران المسير العميد حسين يحيى عبدالله الهاشمي، ومساعد قائد الطيران المسير العميد عبدالله يحيى حجر.


وأشارت التقارير إلى أن القيادي زكريا حجر يعد من خبراء منظومة الصواريخ وبرنامج الطيران المُسيّر التابعة للحوثيين، وحد من الخبراء الفنيين الذين عملوا إلى جانب خبراء ومستشارين أجانب على تطوير القدرات الحربية للجماعة، وتربطه علاقة مُصاهرة مع عائلة زعيم الحوثيين عبدالملك الحوثي.


وفي الوقت نفسه، نشر ناشطون حوثيون صوراً لمشرف الحوثيين في محافظة البيضاء أبو حاتم، مؤكدين أنه قتل في 19 ديسمبر دون عرض أي تفاصيل عن طبيعة مقتله.