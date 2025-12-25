بعد أشهر على التكتم، أقر الحوثي، اليوم (الخميس)، بمصرع 5 من قياداته البارزة، بينهم مسؤولون عن سلاح الصواريخ والطيران المُسيّر عبر تشييعهم في صنعاء وصعدة وعمران.
ورغم اكتفاء وسائل إعلام الحوثي بالإشارة إلى مقتلهم دون تحديد المكان أو الزمان أو ما إذا كانوا قضوا في صراعات داخلية، إلا أن مراقبين يعتقدون أنهم قتلوا في الغارات الأمريكية بمارس الماضي.
وأشارت وسائل الإعلام الحوثية إلى أن من بين القتلى قائد قوّة الطيران المُسيّر اللواء زكريا عبدالله يحيى حجر، ومساعده شقيقه العميد أحمد، بالإضافة إلى رئيس عمليات القوى الصاروخية، مسؤول عمليات القوى النوعية اللواء محمد خالد يحيى الحيفي، والمسؤول التقني في وحدة الطيران المسير العميد حسين يحيى عبدالله الهاشمي، ومساعد قائد الطيران المسير العميد عبدالله يحيى حجر.
وأشارت التقارير إلى أن القيادي زكريا حجر يعد من خبراء منظومة الصواريخ وبرنامج الطيران المُسيّر التابعة للحوثيين، وحد من الخبراء الفنيين الذين عملوا إلى جانب خبراء ومستشارين أجانب على تطوير القدرات الحربية للجماعة، وتربطه علاقة مُصاهرة مع عائلة زعيم الحوثيين عبدالملك الحوثي.
وفي الوقت نفسه، نشر ناشطون حوثيون صوراً لمشرف الحوثيين في محافظة البيضاء أبو حاتم، مؤكدين أنه قتل في 19 ديسمبر دون عرض أي تفاصيل عن طبيعة مقتله.
After months of secrecy, the Houthis acknowledged today (Thursday) the death of 5 of their prominent leaders, including officials responsible for missile and drone operations, through their funeral in Sana'a, Saada, and Amran.
Although Houthi media only mentioned their deaths without specifying the time or place or whether they died in internal conflicts, observers believe they were killed in American airstrikes last March.
Houthi media indicated that among the dead was the commander of the drone force, Major General Zakaria Abdullah Yahya Hajar, and his assistant, his brother Brigadier General Ahmed, in addition to the head of missile operations, the official in charge of special forces operations, Major General Mohammed Khaled Yahya Al-Haifi, the technical officer in the drone unit, Brigadier General Hussein Yahya Abdullah Al-Hashimi, and the assistant commander of the drone force, Brigadier General Abdullah Yahya Hajar.
Reports indicated that the leader Zakaria Hajar is considered one of the experts in the missile system and drone program affiliated with the Houthis, and one of the technical experts who worked alongside foreign experts and advisors to develop the military capabilities of the group, and he is related by marriage to the family of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.
At the same time, Houthi activists published pictures of the Houthi supervisor in Al-Bayda province, Abu Hatim, confirming that he was killed on December 19 without providing any details about the nature of his death.