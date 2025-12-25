استقبل سماحة مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في مقر الرئاسة بالرياض اليوم (الخميس)، الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المهندس صالح بن إبراهيم الرشيد.

واستعرض المهندس الرشيد ما تقوم به الهيئة من مشروعات وخدمات في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة وفق توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة.

من جهته أثنى مفتي عام المملكة على الجهود المخلصة التي تقوم بها الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة وما تحظى به من اهتمام ولاة الأمر -أيدهم الله- لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

حضر الاستقبال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد.