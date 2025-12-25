The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, received today (Thursday) at the headquarters of the presidency in Riyadh, the CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rashid.

Engineer Al-Rashid reviewed the projects and services provided by the commission in Makkah and the Holy Sites in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership.

For his part, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom praised the sincere efforts made by the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites and the attention it receives from the leaders - may Allah support them - in serving the guests of Allah.

The reception was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, and the supervisor of the Grand Mufti's office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed.