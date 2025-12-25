أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ عملية أمنية ومقتل القيادي في تنظيم داعش الإرهابي حمد شحادة، المكنّى «أبو عمر شدّاد»، والذي يشغل منصب ولي منطقة حوران بريف دمشق بالتنظيم الإرهابي.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان نشرته على حسابها في شبكة التواصل الإجتماعي اليوم: استكمالاً للعملية الأمنية النوعية التي نُفِّذت في مدينة معضمية الشام، وضمن الجهود المتواصلة لملاحقة فلول تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، نفذت الوحدات المختصة في محافظة ريف دمشق، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة وعبر التنسيق مع قوات التحالف الدولي، عملية أمنية دقيقة في بلدة البويضة، وذلك بناءً على معلومات استخباراتية مؤكدة ورصدٍ ميداني محكم.**media«2636343»**

وأوضحت الوزارة أن العملية أسفرت عن تحييد الإرهابي محمد شحادة، المكنّى «أبو عمر شدّاد»، والذي يُعدّ أحد القيادات البارزة في تنظيم داعش الإرهابي في سورية، ويشغل منصب «والي حوران»، الأمر الذي كان يشكّل خطرًا مباشرًا على أمن المنطقة وسلامة أهلها.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى هذه العملية تأتي تأكيداً على فاعلية التنسيق المشترك بين الجهات الأمنية الوطنية والشركاء الدوليين، واستمرار توجيه الضربات الاستباقية للتنظيمات الإرهابية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار ومنع أي تهديد محتمل للسلم الأهلي، مشددة على أن أجهزتها ستبقى في أعلى درجات الجاهزية، ماضية في أداء واجبها الوطني، ولن تتهاون في ملاحقة كل من تورط أو سعى للمساس بأمن سورية وسيادتها.

وكانت وزارة الداخلية السورية، قد أعلنت أمس، القبض على زعيم التنظيم الإرهابي بدمشق (والي دمشق)، طه الزعبي، والملقب بـ«أبو عمر طبية»، وعدد من مساعديه، وضبط حزام ناسف وسلاح بحوزتهم.