The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today (Thursday) the execution of a security operation and the killing of the ISIS terrorist leader Hamad Shahada, known as "Abu Omar Shaddad," who held the position of governor of the Horan region in the terrorist organization.



The ministry stated in a statement published on its social media account today: As a continuation of the qualitative security operation carried out in the city of Muadamiyat al-Sham, and as part of the ongoing efforts to pursue the remnants of the ISIS terrorist organization, specialized units in the Rural Damascus Governorate, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Agency and in coordination with the international coalition forces, executed a precise security operation in the town of Al-Buwaida, based on confirmed intelligence information and meticulous field monitoring.

قوات الأمن السورية خلال عملية



The ministry clarified that the operation resulted in neutralizing the terrorist Mohammed Shahada, known as "Abu Omar Shaddad," who is considered one of the prominent leaders of the ISIS terrorist organization in Syria and holds the position of "governor of Horan," which posed a direct threat to the security of the region and the safety of its people.



The ministry pointed out that this operation confirms the effectiveness of the joint coordination between national security agencies and international partners, and the continued delivery of preemptive strikes against terrorist organizations, contributing to the enhancement of security and stability and preventing any potential threat to civil peace, emphasizing that its agencies will remain at the highest levels of readiness, continuing to fulfill their national duty, and will not relent in pursuing anyone involved or seeking to undermine the security and sovereignty of Syria.