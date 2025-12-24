The Syrian Internal Security Forces in Latakia launched a security operation today (Wednesday) in the countryside of Jableh to pursue a number of lawless elements from the remnants of the former president Bashar al-Assad's regime, resulting in the death of several of them and the capture of others.



Details of the Security Operation



The head of internal security in Latakia Governorate, Brigadier General Abdulaziz Hilal al-Ahmad, stated: After precise monitoring and tracking, the special tasks of the internal security leadership in Latakia, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch and a unit from the Syrian Arab Army, carried out a qualitative security operation today targeting a group from the so-called "Saraya al-Jawad" terrorist cell affiliated with the criminal Suhail al-Hassan in the Jableh countryside.

Al-Ahmad clarified that the cell is involved in carrying out assassination operations and field executions, detonating explosive devices, in addition to targeting points belonging to the internal security and the Syrian Arab Army. They also prepared to target New Year's Eve celebrations, posing a direct threat to the safety and security of civilians.



He pointed out that the area and the house where the criminals were holed up were surrounded, with civilians evacuated and secured outside the operational area to ensure their safety and prevent them from any harm. He added: Despite repeated attempts to urge them to surrender to the security forces, they refused to comply, leading to a clash that lasted about an hour, resulting in the arrest of one member of the cell and neutralizing three others, while four security personnel sustained minor injuries.

Security Forces Threaten Terrorists



The head of internal security in Latakia confirmed in a statement published on the Syrian Ministry's website that efforts are ongoing to fully dismantle the cell and ensure the complete eradication of its extensions.



He emphasized: Our security forces are steadfast and resolute in pursuing the terrorist cells affiliated with the remnants of the fallen regime and will not relent in their national duty to protect citizens and maintain security and stability, until the governorate and its people enjoy a safe and stable life characterized by lasting security and safety.

The ministry indicated that it seized explosive devices, various weapons, different ammunition, and military vests, which were confiscated by the internal security units during the operation targeting the terrorist cells in Latakia, noting that the arrested individual has been referred to the Anti-Terrorism Administration to continue investigations, in preparation for referring him to the competent judiciary and taking the necessary legal actions against him.