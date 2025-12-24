أطلقت قوات الأمن الداخلي السوري في اللاذقية اليوم (الأربعاء) عملية أمنية في ريف مدينة جبلة لملاحقة عدد من العناصر الخارجة عن القانون من بقايا نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، ما أسفر عن مقتل عدد منهم وأسر آخرين.


تفاصيل العملية الأمنية


وقال قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية العميد عبدالعزيز هلال الأحمد: بعد عملية رصدٍ وتتبعٍ دقيقين، نفّذت المهام الخاصة التابعة لقيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية، بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب ووحدة من الجيش العربي السوري، عمليةً أمنيةً نوعية اليوم استهدفت خلالها مجموعةً من خلية ما يُسمّى «سرايا الجواد» الإرهابية التابعة للمجرم سهيل الحسن بريف جبلة. الأمن أثناء اقتحام مواقع الإرهابيين

الأمن أثناء اقتحام مواقع الإرهابيين


وأوضح الأحمد أن الخلية متورطة في تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وتصفيات ميدانية، وتفجير عبوات ناسفة، إضافة إلى استهداف نقاط تابعة للأمن الداخلي والجيش العربي السوري، كما عملت على التحضير لاستهداف احتفالات رأس السنة الجديدة بما يشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لأمن المدنيين وسلامتهم.


وأشار إلى أنه جرى تطويق المنطقة والمنزل الذي كان يتحصّن فيه المجرمون، مع إخلاء المدنيين وتأمينهم خارج نطاق العمل، حرصاً على سلامتهم ومنع تعرّضهم لأي أذى، مضيفاً: رغم المحاولات المتكررة لدعوتهم إلى تسليم أنفسهم للقوات الأمنية، إلا أنهم رفضوا الامتثال، ما أدى إلى اندلاع اشتباك استمر قرابة ساعة، أسفر عن إلقاء القبض على أحد أفراد الخلية وتحييد ثلاثة آخرين، فيما أُصيب أربعة من عناصر القوات بإصابات خفيفة. المنزل الذي كان يتخفى فيه العناصر التابعة لنظام الاسد

المنزل الذي كان يتخفى فيه العناصر التابعة لنظام الاسد


الأمن يتوعد الإرهابيين


وأكد قائد الأمن الداخلي في اللاذقية في بيان نشره موقع وزارة السورية أن الجهود ما تزال مستمرة لاستكمال تفكيك الخلية بشكل كامل، وضمان القضاء التام على امتداداتها.


وشدد بالقول: قواتنا الأمنية ماضية بثبات وحزم في ملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية التابعة لفلول النظام البائد، ولن تتهاون في واجبها الوطني بحماية المواطنين وصون الأمن والاستقرار، حتى تنعم المحافظة وأهلها بحياة آمنة ومستقرة يسودها الأمن والأمان الدائمان. متفجرات واسلحة مضبوطة

متفجرات واسلحة مضبوطة


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها صادرت عبوات ناسفة وأسلحة متنوعة وذخائر مختلفة وستراً عسكرية، ضبطتها وحدات الأمن الداخلي خلال العملية الأمنية التي استهدفت الخلايا الإرهابية في اللاذقية، لافتة إلى أنه تمت إحالة المقبوض عليه إلى إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب لاستكمال التحقيقات، تمهيداً لإحالته إلى القضاء المختص واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.