أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أمس، بأن مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ستيف ويتكوف، أبلغ الوسطاء الدوليين بموعد انطلاق المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، المقرر لها يناير 2026، في خطوة تهدف إلى تثبيت التهدئة ومنع أي تصعيد جديد.

غزة.

غزة.

إشارة أمريكية حاسمة

وبحسب ما نقلته صحف إسرائيلية، من بينها «إسرائيل هيوم» و«تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، فإن ويتكوف أبلغ ممثلي مصر وقطر والأمم المتحدة خلال اجتماعات مغلقة بأن واشنطن ترى ضرورة الالتزام بالجدول الزمني المتفق عليه، لضمان استمرار التفاهمات التي أوقفت القتال في القطاع.

التزامات المرحلة الثانية

وتتضمن المرحلة الجديدة تفعيل التزامات متبادلة بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين، أبرزها فتح الممرات الإنسانية بشكل كامل، وفي مقدمتها معبرا رفح وكرم أبو سالم، لضمان تدفق المساعدات الغذائية والطبية لسكان غزة، الذين يواجهون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة الصعوبة.

رقابة دولية مشددة

كما تشمل الخطة تعزيز آليات الرقابة الدولية على وقف إطلاق النار، مع بحث نشر قوات أمنية دولية مؤقتة في مناطق حساسة، من بينها ممر نتساريم، بهدف تثبيت الاستقرار وتقليص فرص اندلاع مواجهات جديدة.

دور الوسطاء الدوليين

وأكدت التقارير أن الوسطاء الدوليين، بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، يواصلون عقد جلسات تفاوض دورية لمتابعة تنفيذ بنود الاتفاق وبناء الثقة بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس، تمهيداً للانتقال إلى ملفات لاحقة، في مقدمتها إعادة إعمار غزة.

غزة.

غزة.

إعادة الإعمار وشروط واشنطن

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية أبدت استعدادها لدعم جهود إعادة الإعمار، التي قد تتطلب تمويلات بمليارات الدولارات، في ظل تقديرات تفيد بتدمير نحو 70% من البنية التحتية للقطاع، مع التشديد على شرط عدم عودة «حماس» للسيطرة العسكرية.

مجلس سلام غزة

وفي سياق متصل، كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق أن واشنطن تستعد للكشف عن «مجلس السلام الخاص بغزة» خلال العام القادم، واصفاً الخطوة بأنها محورية في رسم مستقبل القطاع وترتيبات ما بعد الحرب، وسط اهتمام دولي واسع بالمشاركة في أي إطار سياسي أو أمني جديد.