أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أمس، بأن مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ستيف ويتكوف، أبلغ الوسطاء الدوليين بموعد انطلاق المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، المقرر لها يناير 2026، في خطوة تهدف إلى تثبيت التهدئة ومنع أي تصعيد جديد.
إشارة أمريكية حاسمة
وبحسب ما نقلته صحف إسرائيلية، من بينها «إسرائيل هيوم» و«تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، فإن ويتكوف أبلغ ممثلي مصر وقطر والأمم المتحدة خلال اجتماعات مغلقة بأن واشنطن ترى ضرورة الالتزام بالجدول الزمني المتفق عليه، لضمان استمرار التفاهمات التي أوقفت القتال في القطاع.
التزامات المرحلة الثانية
وتتضمن المرحلة الجديدة تفعيل التزامات متبادلة بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين، أبرزها فتح الممرات الإنسانية بشكل كامل، وفي مقدمتها معبرا رفح وكرم أبو سالم، لضمان تدفق المساعدات الغذائية والطبية لسكان غزة، الذين يواجهون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة الصعوبة.
رقابة دولية مشددة
كما تشمل الخطة تعزيز آليات الرقابة الدولية على وقف إطلاق النار، مع بحث نشر قوات أمنية دولية مؤقتة في مناطق حساسة، من بينها ممر نتساريم، بهدف تثبيت الاستقرار وتقليص فرص اندلاع مواجهات جديدة.
دور الوسطاء الدوليين
وأكدت التقارير أن الوسطاء الدوليين، بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، يواصلون عقد جلسات تفاوض دورية لمتابعة تنفيذ بنود الاتفاق وبناء الثقة بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس، تمهيداً للانتقال إلى ملفات لاحقة، في مقدمتها إعادة إعمار غزة.
إعادة الإعمار وشروط واشنطن
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية أبدت استعدادها لدعم جهود إعادة الإعمار، التي قد تتطلب تمويلات بمليارات الدولارات، في ظل تقديرات تفيد بتدمير نحو 70% من البنية التحتية للقطاع، مع التشديد على شرط عدم عودة «حماس» للسيطرة العسكرية.
مجلس سلام غزة
وفي سياق متصل، كان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق أن واشنطن تستعد للكشف عن «مجلس السلام الخاص بغزة» خلال العام القادم، واصفاً الخطوة بأنها محورية في رسم مستقبل القطاع وترتيبات ما بعد الحرب، وسط اهتمام دولي واسع بالمشاركة في أي إطار سياسي أو أمني جديد.
Israeli media reported yesterday that U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, informed international mediators about the start date of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, scheduled for January 2026, in a move aimed at consolidating the truce and preventing any new escalation.
Decisive American Signal
According to reports from Israeli newspapers, including "Israel Hayom" and "Times of Israel," Witkoff informed representatives from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations during closed meetings that Washington sees the necessity of adhering to the agreed-upon timeline to ensure the continuation of the understandings that halted the fighting in the region.
Second Phase Commitments
The new phase includes activating mutual commitments between Israel and the Palestinians, the most notable of which is the complete opening of humanitarian corridors, primarily the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, to ensure the flow of food and medical aid to the residents of Gaza, who are facing extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.
Strict International Oversight
The plan also includes enhancing international oversight mechanisms for the ceasefire, with discussions on deploying temporary international security forces in sensitive areas, including the Netzarim corridor, with the aim of stabilizing the situation and reducing the chances of new confrontations.
Role of International Mediators
Reports confirmed that international mediators, led by the United States, continue to hold regular negotiation sessions to monitor the implementation of the agreement's terms and build trust between Israel and Hamas, in preparation for moving on to subsequent issues, primarily the reconstruction of Gaza.
Reconstruction and Washington's Conditions
Sources indicated that the U.S. administration has expressed its willingness to support reconstruction efforts, which may require funding in the billions of dollars, amid estimates indicating that about 70% of the Strip's infrastructure has been destroyed, emphasizing the condition that "Hamas" does not return to military control.
Gaza Peace Council
In a related context, U.S. President Donald Trump had previously announced that Washington is preparing to unveil the "Special Peace Council for Gaza" during the coming year, describing the step as pivotal in shaping the future of the region and post-war arrangements, amidst widespread international interest in participating in any new political or security framework.