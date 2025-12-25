Israeli media reported yesterday that U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, informed international mediators about the start date of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, scheduled for January 2026, in a move aimed at consolidating the truce and preventing any new escalation.

Decisive American Signal

According to reports from Israeli newspapers, including "Israel Hayom" and "Times of Israel," Witkoff informed representatives from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations during closed meetings that Washington sees the necessity of adhering to the agreed-upon timeline to ensure the continuation of the understandings that halted the fighting in the region.

Second Phase Commitments

The new phase includes activating mutual commitments between Israel and the Palestinians, the most notable of which is the complete opening of humanitarian corridors, primarily the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, to ensure the flow of food and medical aid to the residents of Gaza, who are facing extremely difficult humanitarian conditions.

Strict International Oversight

The plan also includes enhancing international oversight mechanisms for the ceasefire, with discussions on deploying temporary international security forces in sensitive areas, including the Netzarim corridor, with the aim of stabilizing the situation and reducing the chances of new confrontations.

Role of International Mediators

Reports confirmed that international mediators, led by the United States, continue to hold regular negotiation sessions to monitor the implementation of the agreement's terms and build trust between Israel and Hamas, in preparation for moving on to subsequent issues, primarily the reconstruction of Gaza.

Reconstruction and Washington's Conditions

Sources indicated that the U.S. administration has expressed its willingness to support reconstruction efforts, which may require funding in the billions of dollars, amid estimates indicating that about 70% of the Strip's infrastructure has been destroyed, emphasizing the condition that "Hamas" does not return to military control.

Gaza Peace Council

In a related context, U.S. President Donald Trump had previously announced that Washington is preparing to unveil the "Special Peace Council for Gaza" during the coming year, describing the step as pivotal in shaping the future of the region and post-war arrangements, amidst widespread international interest in participating in any new political or security framework.