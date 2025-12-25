التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز أمس (الأربعاء)، متقاعدي إمارة منطقة الجوف والقطاعات التابعة لوزارة الداخلية في المنطقة، بحضور أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز.
وثمّن وزير الداخلية ما قدّمه المتقاعدون من جهود مخلصة خلال فترة عملهم، وما أسهمت به في تعزيز أمن الوطن، والمحافظة على أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، مؤكداً تقدير القيادة لما بذلوه من عطاء وإخلاص في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، متمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والسداد.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met yesterday (Wednesday) with the retirees of the Al-Jouf Emirate and the sectors affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in the region, in the presence of the Emir of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz.
The Minister of Interior appreciated the sincere efforts made by the retirees during their service, which contributed to enhancing the security of the homeland and maintaining the safety and security of citizens and residents. He affirmed the leadership's appreciation for their dedication and loyalty in serving the religion, then the king, and the homeland, wishing them continued success and prosperity.