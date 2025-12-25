التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز أمس (الأربعاء)، متقاعدي إمارة منطقة الجوف والقطاعات التابعة لوزارة الداخلية في المنطقة، بحضور أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز.

وثمّن وزير الداخلية ما قدّمه المتقاعدون من جهود مخلصة خلال فترة عملهم، وما أسهمت به في تعزيز أمن الوطن، والمحافظة على أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، مؤكداً تقدير القيادة لما بذلوه من عطاء وإخلاص في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، متمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والسداد.