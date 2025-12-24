Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, Canada, and Japan, condemned Israel's recent decision to establish settlements in the occupied West Bank today (Wednesday), urging the Israeli government to reverse the decision and cease the expansion of settlements.



The 14 countries stated in a joint statement published by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We, the representatives of Germany, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, and Britain, condemn the Israeli government's security cabinet's approval of the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank,” adding: “We reaffirm our opposition to any form of annexation and any expansion of settlement policy.”



The 14 countries emphasized that such unilateral actions, as part of a broader intensification of settlement policies in the West Bank, not only violate international law but also exacerbate instability.



The Israeli security cabinet had approved (on Sunday) the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, in a move described as provocative.



This step has faced widespread Palestinian and international criticism, amid warnings of its direct implications for the prospects of a two-state solution.



Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed the goal of this step, stating that it aims to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and threatened to continue settlement expansion.



He noted that the number of settlements approved over the past three years has risen to 69, with the most notable sites being the re-establishment of the settlements of Ganim and Kadim in the northern West Bank, which were removed about 20 years ago.