نددت 14 دولة من بينها فرنسا وبريطانيا وكندا واليابان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بقرار إسرائيل الأخير إنشاء مستوطنات في الضفة الغربية المحتلّة، داعين الحكومة الإسرائيلية إلى التراجع عن القرار والكفّ عن توسيع المستوطنات.


وقالت الدول الـ14 في بيان مشترك نشرته وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية: «نحن ممثلي ألمانيا وبلجيكا وكندا والدانمارك وإسبانيا وفرنسا وإيطاليا وإيرلندا وأيسلندا واليابان ومالطا وهولندا والنرويج وبريطانيا، نندد بإقرار المجلس الوزاري الأمني للحكومة الإسرائيلية إنشاء 19 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة»، مضيفين: «نؤكد مجدداً معارضتنا أي شكل من أشكال الضم، وأي توسيع لسياسة الاستيطان».


وشدّدت الدول الـ14 على أن مثل ‌هذه التحركات أحادية الجانب، في إطار تكثيف أشمل لسياسات الاستيطان في الضفة ‍الغربية، لا ينتهك القانون الدولي فحسب، بل يؤجج أيضاً انعدام الاستقرار.


وكان المجلس الوزاري الأمني الإسرائيلي قد وافق (الأحد)، على إقامة 19 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، في خطوة وصفت بأنها تصعيدية.


ولقيت هذه الخطوة انتقادات فلسطينية ودولية واسعة، وسط تحذيرات من تداعياتها المباشرة على فرص حل الدولتين.


وأفصح وزير المالية الإسرائيلي اليميني المتطرف سموتريتش عن هدف هذه الخطوة قائلاً إنها تهدف إلى منع إقامة دولة فلسطينية، وهدد بمواصلة الاستيطان.


وأشار إلى أن عدد المستوطنات التي تمت الموافقة عليها خلال السنوات الثلاث الأخيرة ارتفع إلى 69 مستوطنة، ومن أبرز هذه المواقع إعادة إقامة مستوطنتَي غانيم وكاديم في شمال الضفة الغربية، اللتين أزيلتا قبل نحو 20 عاماً.