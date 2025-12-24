نددت 14 دولة من بينها فرنسا وبريطانيا وكندا واليابان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بقرار إسرائيل الأخير إنشاء مستوطنات في الضفة الغربية المحتلّة، داعين الحكومة الإسرائيلية إلى التراجع عن القرار والكفّ عن توسيع المستوطنات.
وقالت الدول الـ14 في بيان مشترك نشرته وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية: «نحن ممثلي ألمانيا وبلجيكا وكندا والدانمارك وإسبانيا وفرنسا وإيطاليا وإيرلندا وأيسلندا واليابان ومالطا وهولندا والنرويج وبريطانيا، نندد بإقرار المجلس الوزاري الأمني للحكومة الإسرائيلية إنشاء 19 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة»، مضيفين: «نؤكد مجدداً معارضتنا أي شكل من أشكال الضم، وأي توسيع لسياسة الاستيطان».
وشدّدت الدول الـ14 على أن مثل هذه التحركات أحادية الجانب، في إطار تكثيف أشمل لسياسات الاستيطان في الضفة الغربية، لا ينتهك القانون الدولي فحسب، بل يؤجج أيضاً انعدام الاستقرار.
وكان المجلس الوزاري الأمني الإسرائيلي قد وافق (الأحد)، على إقامة 19 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، في خطوة وصفت بأنها تصعيدية.
ولقيت هذه الخطوة انتقادات فلسطينية ودولية واسعة، وسط تحذيرات من تداعياتها المباشرة على فرص حل الدولتين.
وأفصح وزير المالية الإسرائيلي اليميني المتطرف سموتريتش عن هدف هذه الخطوة قائلاً إنها تهدف إلى منع إقامة دولة فلسطينية، وهدد بمواصلة الاستيطان.
وأشار إلى أن عدد المستوطنات التي تمت الموافقة عليها خلال السنوات الثلاث الأخيرة ارتفع إلى 69 مستوطنة، ومن أبرز هذه المواقع إعادة إقامة مستوطنتَي غانيم وكاديم في شمال الضفة الغربية، اللتين أزيلتا قبل نحو 20 عاماً.
Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, Canada, and Japan, condemned Israel's recent decision to establish settlements in the occupied West Bank today (Wednesday), urging the Israeli government to reverse the decision and cease the expansion of settlements.
The 14 countries stated in a joint statement published by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We, the representatives of Germany, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, and Britain, condemn the Israeli government's security cabinet's approval of the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank,” adding: “We reaffirm our opposition to any form of annexation and any expansion of settlement policy.”
The 14 countries emphasized that such unilateral actions, as part of a broader intensification of settlement policies in the West Bank, not only violate international law but also exacerbate instability.
The Israeli security cabinet had approved (on Sunday) the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, in a move described as provocative.
This step has faced widespread Palestinian and international criticism, amid warnings of its direct implications for the prospects of a two-state solution.
Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed the goal of this step, stating that it aims to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and threatened to continue settlement expansion.
He noted that the number of settlements approved over the past three years has risen to 69, with the most notable sites being the re-establishment of the settlements of Ganim and Kadim in the northern West Bank, which were removed about 20 years ago.