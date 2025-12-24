The Muslim World League condemned the attack that targeted police officers in the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" region of Pakistan.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in facing all that threatens its security and stability, reaffirming the League's position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the entire Pakistani people, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and grant them a place in His spacious gardens.