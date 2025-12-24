أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي الهجوم الذي استهدف أفراداً من الشرطة بإقليم «خيبر بختونخوا» في باكستان.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن التضامن مع جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها، مجدداً تأكيد موقف الرابطة الرافض والمدين للعنف والإرهاب بكل صوره وذرائعه.

وتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الضحايا وللشعب الباكستاني كافة، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، ويسكنهم فسيح جناته.