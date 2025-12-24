أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي الهجوم الذي استهدف أفراداً من الشرطة بإقليم «خيبر بختونخوا» في باكستان.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن التضامن مع جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها، مجدداً تأكيد موقف الرابطة الرافض والمدين للعنف والإرهاب بكل صوره وذرائعه.
وتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الضحايا وللشعب الباكستاني كافة، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، ويسكنهم فسيح جناته.
The Muslim World League condemned the attack that targeted police officers in the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" region of Pakistan.
In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in facing all that threatens its security and stability, reaffirming the League's position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications.
He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the entire Pakistani people, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and grant them a place in His spacious gardens.