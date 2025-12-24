About 24 hours after reaching a ceasefire between the two sides, the Syrian Ministry of Interior accused the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) today (Wednesday) of attempting to impose compulsory conscription on civilians in Aleppo.

Confronting Attempts to Tighten Control



The ministry stated in a statement on its account on "X": "The Internal Security Forces in Aleppo Governorate continue to carry out their missions and protect civilians, ensuring their safe exit from the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh, in the face of attempts by the SDF militia to tighten control over them and impose forced conscription."



According to the statement, the Internal Security Forces carried out extensive and intensive security deployments to ensure the protection of civilians and their property, taking all legal deterrent measures against anyone attempting to undermine the city's security and the safety of its residents.



The leadership of the Internal Security Forces in Aleppo Governorate confirmed that the safety and security of civilians is a top priority, calling on all residents to adhere to the instructions of the security units and cooperate with them, ensuring the stability of the city and the protection of their lives and property.

Displacement of Dozens of Families



In recent days, the vicinity of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo witnessed intermittent clashes between Syrian army forces and SDF forces.

Violent confrontations erupted following the targeting of a checkpoint of the Internal Security Forces by a member of the SDF near the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods.



Eyewitnesses confirmed the displacement of dozens of families from the vicinity of the al-Layramoun neighborhood after the attack by the Syrian Democratic Forces, and informed sources reported the displacement of families from the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods into Aleppo, fearing renewed fighting.



After hours of shelling and confrontations, the city witnessed a state of relative calm following the reaching of a ceasefire between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces.



The Syrian army's General Staff issued an order to stop targeting SDF fire sources, while the latter announced a halt to responding to attacks, in response to ceasefire communications.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement on March 10, which included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of civil and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year, but differing viewpoints between the two sides prevented progress in its implementation.