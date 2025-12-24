بعد نحو 24 ساعة من التوصل إلى تهدئة بين الجانبين، اتهمت وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم(الأربعاء)، مليشيا قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) بمحاولة فرض التجنيد الإجباري على المدنيين في حلب.

مواجهة محاولات التضييق


وقالت الوزارة في بيان على حسابها في «أكس»: «إن قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة حلب تواصل تنفيذ مهماتها وحماية المدنيين وضمان خروجهم الآمن من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، في مواجهة محاولات مليشيا قسد التضييق عليهم وفرض التجنيد القسري».


وحسب البيان، فإن قيادة الأمن الداخلي نفذت انتشارا أمنيا واسعا ومكثفا لضمان حماية المدنيين وممتلكاتهم، مع اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات القانونية الرادعة بحق كل من يحاول المساس بأمن المدينة وسلامة السكان.


وأكدت قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة حلب أن سلامة المدنيين وأمنهم يمثلان أولوية قصوى، داعية جميع الأهالي إلى الالتزام بتعليمات وحدات الأمن والتعاون معها، بما يضمن استقرار المدينة وحماية أرواحهم وممتلكاتهم.

نزوح عشرات العائلات


وشهد محيط حيَّي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في حلب خلال الأيام الماضية، اشتباكات متقطعة بين قوات من الجيش السوري وقوات قسد.

واندلعت المواجهات العنيفة إثر استهداف عنصر تابع لـ«قسد» حاجزاً للأمن الداخلي قرب دوّار الشيحان في محيط الحيَّين.


وأكد شهود عيان نزوح عشرات العائلات من محيط حي الليرمون بعد هجوم قوات سورية الديمقراطية، وتحدثت مصادر مطلعة عن نزوح عائلات من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية إلى داخل حلب، خشية تجدد القتال.


وبعد ساعات من القصف والمواجهات، شهدت المدينة حالة من الهدوء النسبي، بعد التوصل إلى تهدئة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديمقراطية.


وأصدرت قيادة أركان الجيش السوري، أمراً بإيقاف استهداف مصادر نيران (قسد)، فيما أعلنت الأخيرة توقف الرد على الهجمات، تلبية لاتصالات التهدئة.


وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وقائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي، وقعا اتفاقاً في 10 مارس، تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه.