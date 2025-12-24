The Civil Status Authority clarified the correct cases and the approved criteria for renewing the national identity card photo, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the established guidelines to ensure the acceptance of the photo.

It pointed out that among the most important conditions is that the photo must have a white background, be recent (taken within the last 6 months), and clearly show the facial features without any expressions or makeup, ensuring the accuracy of biometric data.

It also stressed the importance of the photo being clear and free from any ink spots or holes, and that it should be taken straight on, avoiding the red-eye phenomenon caused by camera flash reflection.

The Civil Status Authority urged citizens to adhere to these instructions when applying to renew their national identity card photos, to avoid rejection of the application or the need to redo the procedures, which contributes to speeding up transaction completion and improving the quality of services provided.