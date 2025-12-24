أوضحت الأحوال المدنية الحالات الصحيحة والمعايير المعتمدة لتجديد صورة بطاقة الهوية الوطنية، مؤكدة ضرورة الالتزام بالضوابط المعتمدة لضمان قبول الصورة.

وأشارت إلى أن من أبرز الشروط أن تكون الصورة بخلفية بيضاء، وحديثة تم التقاطها خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 6 أشهر، مع ضرورة وضوح ملامح الوجه وخلوها من التعابير أو مساحيق التجميل، بما يضمن دقة البيانات الحيوية.

كما شدّدت على أهمية أن تكون الصورة صافية وخالية من أي بقع حبر أو ثقوب، وأن يتم التقاطها بشكل مستقيم، مع تجنّب ظاهرة العيون الحمراء الناتجة عن الانعكاس الضوئي للكاميرا.

ودعت الأحوال المدنية المواطنين والمواطنات إلى التقيد بهذه التعليمات عند التقدم لتجديد صور الهوية الوطنية، تفادياً لرفض الطلب أو الحاجة إلى إعادة الإجراءات، بما يسهم في تسريع إنجاز المعاملات ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة.