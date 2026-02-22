احتفل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو بهدفه في مرمى الحزم خلال «جولة التأسيس» مرتدياً بشت التأسيس السعودي، في لقطة جمعت بين فرحة التسجيل وحضور الهوية الوطنية داخل الملعب، وظهر قائد عالمي يقدّم الإرث السعودي أمام جمهور كرة القدم حول العالم عبر احتفال حمل طابعاً ثقافياً واضحاً.


الاحتفال حظي بانتشار دولي واسع، إذ تناقلت وكالات الأنباء العالمية الصورة فور نهاية المباراة، وتناولتها الصحافة الأمريكية والبريطانية ضمن تغطياتها للدوري السعودي، وتأثير النجوم العالميين في نقل الثقافة المحلية إلى المشهد الرياضي الدولي. صورة رونالدو بالبشت تحولت إلى مادة إعلامية عابرة للقارات خلال وقت قياسي.


الأرقام عكست حجم التأثير؛ صورة الاحتفال عبر حساب اللاعب الرسمي تجاوزت أربعة ملايين مشاهدة خلال 40 دقيقة فقط بعد المباراة، في مؤشر واضح على قوة الحضور العالمي الذي يصاحب كل ظهور لقائد النصر، وقدرته على إيصال التفاصيل الثقافية السعودية إلى جمهور دولي واسع خلال زمن قصير.


«جولة التأسيس» تستحضر بداية الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1139هـ الموافق 1727 عندما أسس الإمام محمد بن سعود الدولة في الدرعية، مرحلة تاريخية رسخت الاستقرار وبنت ملامح القيادة في نجد. البشت ارتبط منذ تلك المرحلة بلباس القيادة والوقار، رداء خارجي من الصوف بتطريز دقيق يعبر عن الهيبة والمكانة السياسية والاجتماعية.


ارتداء رونالدو البشت عقب الهدف قدّم تعريفاً مباشراً بالإرث السعودي عبر لغة الرياضة؛ قائد النصر يحتفل بالإنجاز الكروي مرتدياً لباس التأسيس، فتصل الحكاية التاريخية إلى العالم من داخل ملعب كرة قدم، وتتحول اللحظة الرياضية إلى نافذة حضور ثقافي عالمي يحمل اسم المملكة وتاريخها الممتد.