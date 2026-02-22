Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his goal against Al-Hazm during the "Foundation Round," wearing the Saudi foundation bisht, in a scene that combined the joy of scoring with the presence of national identity on the field. A global captain appeared, showcasing Saudi heritage to football fans around the world through a celebration that had a clear cultural character.



The celebration gained widespread international attention, as global news agencies circulated the image immediately after the match, and American and British press covered it in their reports on the Saudi league, highlighting the impact of global stars in conveying local culture to the international sports scene. Ronaldo's image in the bisht became a cross-continental media sensation in record time.



The numbers reflected the magnitude of the impact; the celebration image on the player's official account surpassed four million views within just 40 minutes after the match, indicating the strong global presence that accompanies every appearance of the Al-Nassr captain, and his ability to convey Saudi cultural details to a wide international audience in a short time.



The "Foundation Round" recalls the beginning of the first Saudi state in 1139 AH, corresponding to 1727, when Imam Muhammad bin Saud established the state in Diriyah, a historical phase that solidified stability and shaped leadership in Najd. The bisht has been associated since that time with the attire of leadership and dignity, an outer garment made of wool with intricate embroidery that expresses prestige and political and social status.



Ronaldo wearing the bisht after the goal provided a direct definition of Saudi heritage through the language of sports; the Al-Nassr captain celebrates the football achievement while wearing the attire of the foundation, allowing the historical narrative to reach the world from within a football stadium, transforming the sporting moment into a window of global cultural presence that carries the name of the Kingdom and its rich history.