تمثل ذكرى يوم التأسيس السعودي فرصة سانحة لاسترجاع ذاكرة ثلاثة قرون مضت منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية، وما تحمله من أحداث ومواقف خلدتها كتب التاريخ والسير، وبرزت معالمها على امتداد الجزيرة العربية، إذ لم تكن دولة وليدة لحظة عفوية، بل تشكلت على مدى قرون، ورسخت قواعد الدولة المتماسكة التي أرست الحكم، وجعلت أمن المجتمع في مقدمة اهتماماتها.

واليوم تأتي السياحة في السعودية كأولوية في اهتمامات القيادة الرشيدة، ممثلة في خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وتكشف البيانات حجم التقدم الذي حققته السعودية، إذ سجل القطاع السياحي نمواً قوياً خلال عام 2025، كأعلى إنفاق سياحي في تاريخها بأكثر من 300 مليار ريال، مقارنة بـ282 مليار ريال في العام الذي سبقه.

ووصل إجمالي عدد السياح المحليين والدوليين 122 مليون سائح خلال عام 2025، مقابل 116 مليوناً في 2024، ويعد ذلك قفزة كبيرة.

وبحسب ما ذكره وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، فقد بلغ عدد السياح القادمين من الخارج نحو 30 مليون سائح، وهو رقم يضع المملكة ضمن أهم 10 دول في العالم في قطاع السياحة، لافتاً إلى أن ما يشهده القطاع يأتي في إطار التحول الشامل الذي تقوده رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأفاد، أن المملكة تشهد افتتاحات متتالية لمشاريع سياحية كبرى، من بينها منتجعات البحر الأحمر، والقدية، والدرعية، منوهاً إلى أن هذه التطورات عززت ثقة المستثمرين بالقطاع السياحي.

وأكد، أن تطور قطاع الطيران والمطارات، بما في ذلك توسع الرحلات الدولية وإطلاق مسارات جديدة، يدعم نمو السياحة ويعزز مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية للسياحة والأعمال.