The anniversary of Saudi Foundation Day represents a timely opportunity to recall the memories of three centuries since the establishment of the Saudi state, along with the events and positions that have been immortalized in history and biography books, with their landmarks spread across the Arabian Peninsula. It was not a state born from a spontaneous moment, but rather one that was formed over centuries, establishing the foundations of a cohesive state that laid down governance and prioritized the security of society.

Today, tourism in Saudi Arabia comes as a priority in the interests of the wise leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Data reveals the extent of progress achieved by Saudi Arabia, as the tourism sector recorded strong growth during 2025, with the highest tourism spending in its history exceeding 300 billion riyals, compared to 282 billion riyals in the previous year.

The total number of domestic and international tourists reached 122 million in 2025, compared to 116 million in 2024, marking a significant leap.

According to what the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, mentioned, the number of tourists coming from abroad reached about 30 million, a figure that places the Kingdom among the top 10 countries in the world in the tourism sector, noting that what the sector is witnessing is part of the comprehensive transformation led by the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

He stated that the Kingdom is witnessing consecutive openings of major tourism projects, including the Red Sea resorts, Qiddiya, and Diriyah, pointing out that these developments have enhanced investors' confidence in the tourism sector.

He confirmed that the development of the aviation and airport sector, including the expansion of international flights and the launch of new routes, supports tourism growth and enhances the Kingdom's position as a global destination for tourism and business.