One of the goals of Vision 2030 is for sports to be a source of champion production and an economic contributor to the state. Therefore, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was established in 2021 to host the Formula 1 race, in a record time of no more than eight months. It is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, meeting the required standards set by the International Automobile Federation. The circuit is 6,176 meters long, making it the fastest and longest street circuit on the current Formula 1 calendar, featuring many high-speed turns, totaling 27 turns; 16 to the left and 11 to the right, which makes it a favorite among drivers and fans.

The long turns allow for high speeds reaching up to 252.8 km/h, while the maximum speed is 322 km/h, along with three designated zones to activate the DRS system, contributing to increasing the competition pace among drivers and adding more excitement to the global race. The circuit provides effective solutions to face environmental challenges and achieve sustainability, as it has taken into account all environmental challenges and worked towards achieving them to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the local environment. The circuit is designed in a way that minimizes the need for large irrigation rates, which plays an important role in delaying air pollution rates and reducing the temperature in the area.

Solar energy has also been relied upon to supply the circuit with electricity, using 86 solar panels that contributed to providing 82.7% of the total consumption, in addition to using LED lights, which are dimmable during times when high precision is not needed, and eliminating high-intensity discharge technology, positively impacting the reduction of demand for generators by 19%. The marshals' cabins have also become solar-powered.

The Ministry of Sports continues its ongoing efforts to improve vegetation cover, especially after initiatives that have been part of it, such as afforestation and agriculture. This has been implemented across all its affiliated facilities, including the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where more than 43,000 square meters have been planted, along with over 2,000 adaptive trees.

The ministry has become part of environmental innovation plans, achieving sustainability, and supporting these visions by hosting sports competitions aimed at preserving the environment, such as hosting Formula E competitions for electric cars and the Extreme E race for electric SUVs. This confirms the ministry's determination to make sports practices environmentally friendly through these initiatives. Additionally, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 1,000 liters of diesel have been saved by reducing energy demand by 30%.