من أهداف رؤية 2030 أن تكون الرياضة منبع صناعة الأبطال ورافداً اقتصادياً للدولة، لذلك أُنشِئت حلبة كورنيش جدة في 2021، لاستضافة سباق فورمولا 1، في زمن قياسي لم يتجاوز ثمانية أشهر فقط، وهي الأولى من نوعها في المملكة، من حيث استيفائها المعايير المطلوبة من الاتحاد الدولي للسيارات، ويبلغ طولها 6176 متراً، وهي أسرع وأطول حلبة شوارع على روزنامة الفورمولا 1 الحالية، فيما تتضمن الحلبة العديد من المنعطفات عالية السرعة، بإجمالي 27 منعطفاً؛ منها 16 على اليسار، و11 على اليمين، ما يجعلها مفضلة لكل السائقين والمشجعين.

وتتيح المنعطفات الطويلة الوصول إلى سرعات كبيرة تصل إلى 252.8 كم/ساعة، فيما تبلغ السرعة القصوى 322 كم/ساعة، إلى جانب ثلاث مناطق مخصصة لتفعيل نظام DRS، ما يُسهم في رفع وتيرة المنافسة بين السائقين وإضفاء المزيد من التشويق على مجريات السباق العالمي، وتقدم الحلبةَ حلولاً فعالة لمواجهة التحدياتِ البيئية، وتحقيق الاستدامة، وذلك لما جرى فيها من مراعاة لجميع التحديات البيئية، والعمل على تحقيقها، من أجل خفض الانبعاثات الكربونية، وتعزيز البيئة المحلية؛ إذ صممت الحلبة بصورة تجعلها لا تحتاج إلى معدلات كبيرة من الري، الأمر الذي يلعب دوراً مهماً في تأخير معدل تلوث الهواء، وتقليل درجة الحرارة في المنطقة.

كما تم الاعتماد على الطاقة الشمسية لتزويد الحلبة بالكهرباء، من خلال استخدام 86 من الألواح الشمسية، أسهمت في توفير 82.7% من إجمالي الاستهلاك، إضافة إلى استخدام المصابيح بتقنية LED، التي تمتاز بكونِها قابلة للتعتيم في بعض الأوقات التي لا تحتاج إلى دقة عالية، والاستغناء عن تقنية التفريغ عالية الكثافة، ما انعكس إيجاباً على تقليل الطلب على المولدات بنسبة 19%، كما أصبحت الكبائن الخاصة بالمارشالات تعمل بالطاقة الشمسية.

وتواصل وزارة الرياضة سعيها الدائم لتحسين الغطاء النباتي، خصوصاً بعد المبادرات التي كانت جزءاً منها؛ مثل التشجير والزراعة، وقدّ عممت ذلك في جميع المنشآتِ التابعة لها، ومنها حلبة كورنيش جدة، التي تمت فيها زراعة أكثر من 43 ألف مترٍ مربع، وأكثر من 2000 شجرة قابلة للتكيّف.

وقد أصبحت الوزارة جزءاً من خططِ الابتكار البيئي، وتحقيق الاستدامة، ودعم هذه الرؤى بإقامة منافسات رياضية تهدف للحفاظ على البيئة؛ مثل احتضان منافسات فورمولا إي للسيارات الكهربائية، وسباق إكستريم إي لسيارات الدفع الرباعي الكهربائية، وهو ما يؤكد عزم الوزارة على جعل ممارسة الرياضة موائمة للبيئة من خلالِ هذه الممارسات، كما تم في حلبة كورنيش جدة توفير ألف لتر من الديزل، من خلال تقليل الطلب على الطاقة بنسبة 30%.