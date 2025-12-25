أعلنت وزارة الحج والعمرة والهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، أن إجمالي مرات أداء العمرة للمعتمرين من داخل المملكة وخارجها خلال شهر جمادى الآخرة فقط تجاوز (11.9) مليون مرة، وفقًا للإحصاءات الرسمية الصادرة عن الجهتين؛ مما يعكس ارتفاع وتيرة أداء العمرة، في ظل كفاءة منظومة الخدمات والتسهيلات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وأوضحت الإحصائية أن عدد المعتمرين القادمين من خارج المملكة في شهر جمادى الآخرة فقط تجاوز (1.7) مليون معتمر، يمثلون مختلف الدول الإسلامية والعالمية، في تأكيد على أثر التسهيلات الرقمية والخدمات اللوجستية المتكاملة التي أسهمت في تسهيل إجراءات القدوم وأداء المناسك بيسر وسهولة.

ويأتي هذا الارتفاع في عدد مرات أداء العمرة ضمن جهود المملكة المستمرة لتطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة والزيارة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 عبر تسهيل وصول المسلمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم إلى الحرمين الشريفين، وتوفير تجربة روحانية متكاملة تُعنى براحة المعتمر وسلامته منذ لحظة التخطيط للرحلة حتى مغادرته المملكة.

وتواصل الوزارة والهيئة تنفيذ مبادرات مشتركة لرفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة داخل الحرمين الشريفين وفي مختلف نقاط الرحلة، إلى جانب تطوير الأنظمة الرقمية والتشغيلية بما يضمن تجربة أكثر سلاسة وطمأنينة لضيوف الرحمن.