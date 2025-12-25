The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques announced that the total number of Umrah performances by pilgrims from within and outside the Kingdom during the month of Jumada al-Thani alone exceeded (11.9) million times, according to official statistics issued by both entities; reflecting an increase in the pace of Umrah performances, in light of the efficiency of the services and facilities provided to the guests of الرحمن.

The statistics indicated that the number of pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom in the month of Jumada al-Thani alone exceeded (1.7) million pilgrims, representing various Islamic and global countries, confirming the impact of digital facilities and integrated logistical services that contributed to facilitating the arrival procedures and performing the rituals with ease and comfort.

This increase in the number of Umrah performances is part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to develop the Hajj, Umrah, and visitation system, and to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 by facilitating the access of Muslims from different parts of the world to the Two Holy Mosques, and providing a comprehensive spiritual experience that cares for the comfort and safety of the pilgrim from the moment of planning the trip until their departure from the Kingdom.

The ministry and the authority continue to implement joint initiatives to raise the quality of services provided within the Two Holy Mosques and at various points of the journey, in addition to developing digital and operational systems to ensure a smoother and more reassuring experience for the guests of الرحمن.