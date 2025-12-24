كلف نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي الشؤون القانونية بالنقابة بمطالبة النيابة المختصة بتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة في قاعة السينما التي أقيم فيها العرض الخاص لفيلم خريطة رأس السنة التي شهدت واقعة انتهاك خصوصية الفنانة ريهام عبدالغفور لمعرفة الفاعل ومحاسبته.

لا تهاون مع المسيئين

ودعمت نقابة المهن التمثيلية الفنانة ريهام عبدالغفور، وأكدت في بيان أصدرته عدم التهاون مع أي صفحات غير مسؤولة تقوم بتشويه سمعة مصر أو الإساءة إلى الفنانين المصريين، من خلال التقاط الصور أو مقاطع الفيديو دون إذن ونشرها بصورة مسيئة أو خارج سياقها، مشيرة إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضد المتورطين في تلك الوقائع.

وأشار النقيب إلى أن ما حدث أخيراً، وعلى رأسه الواقعة التي طالت النجمة ريهام عبدالغفور، يُعد تجاوزاً صارخاً وغير مقبول، وهو إساءة مباشرة لصورة الفن المصري ومكانته.

مواجهة التجاوزات

وقال النقيب أشرف زكي «لن أترك من فعل ذلك، وسأواجه هذه التجاوزات بالقانون، دون تهاون أو مجاملة»، موضحاً أن النقابة ستلاحق كل من يثبت تورطه في نشر أو ترويج محتوى مسيء، سواء كانوا أفراداً أو صفحات أو منصات رقمية.

ووجّه نقيب المهن التمثيلية دعوة صريحة إلى أصحاب المواقع والمؤسسات الصحفية والجهات الإعلامية الشريفة للتضامن مع النقابة، والوقوف بحزم أمام هذه الممارسات غير المهنية، والعمل على وقف الانفلات الذي يضر بالمهنة وبسمعة الدولة المصرية.

وشددت النقابة على أن حرية الإعلام لا تعني الفوضى أو انتهاك الخصوصية، مؤكدة استمرارها في حماية أعضائها والدفاع عن كرامتهم بكل السبل القانونية، واتخاذ موقف صارم تجاه أي إساءة حالية أو مستقبلية.