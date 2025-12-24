The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, has tasked the legal affairs department of the syndicate with requesting the relevant prosecution to review the surveillance cameras in the cinema hall where the private screening of the film "New Year's Eve Map" took place, which witnessed the incident of violating the privacy of actress Riham Abdel Ghafour, in order to identify the perpetrator and hold them accountable.

No Tolerance for Offenders

The Actors' Syndicate has supported actress Riham Abdel Ghafour and confirmed in a statement it issued that it will not tolerate any irresponsible pages that distort the reputation of Egypt or insult Egyptian artists by taking photos or video clips without permission and publishing them in a derogatory manner or out of context, indicating that necessary legal actions will be taken against those involved in such incidents.

The head of the syndicate pointed out that what happened recently, especially the incident involving star Riham Abdel Ghafour, is a blatant and unacceptable violation, and a direct insult to the image and status of Egyptian art.

Confronting Violations

Head of the syndicate Ashraf Zaki said, "I will not let those responsible go unpunished, and I will confront these violations legally, without leniency or favoritism," explaining that the syndicate will pursue anyone proven to be involved in publishing or promoting offensive content, whether they are individuals, pages, or digital platforms.

The head of the Actors' Syndicate issued a clear call to the owners of websites, press institutions, and honorable media entities to stand in solidarity with the syndicate, firmly confronting these unprofessional practices, and working to stop the chaos that harms the profession and the reputation of the Egyptian state.

The syndicate emphasized that freedom of the press does not mean chaos or violation of privacy, affirming its commitment to protect its members and defend their dignity by all legal means, and to take a firm stance against any current or future offenses.