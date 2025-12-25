مشهد لقطط وكلاب سائبة داخل شارع سكني، يعكس واقع الانتشار داخل المدن وما يحمله من مخاطر صحية وبيئية. (متداولة)

تعاملت الجهات المختصة مع إهمال الحيوانات أو تركها في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها كقضية صحة عامة وبيئة، استنادًا إلى معطيات علمية وأرقام منشورة في دراسات أُجريت في المملكة، إضافة إلى تقارير رسمية طبّقت أحكام نظام الرفق بالحيوان.

وأظهرت دراسة مراجعة وبائية بعنوان «الليشمانيا الجلدية في السعودية: مراجعة وبائية وإجراءات المكافحة»، نُشرت 2017م، في مجلة Acta Tropica، اعتمادًا على بيانات وزارة الصحة السعودية، تسجيل أكثر من 26,300 حالة إصابة بالليشمانيا الجلدية خلال الفترة من 2006 إلى 2016م. وحدّدت الدراسة مناطق التوطن في الرياض، القصيم، المدينة المنورة، الأحساء، حائل، وعسير، مؤكدة ارتباط المرض بالبيئة الحضرية ونواقل العدوى.

و في دراسة سعودية حديثة بعنوان «التوصيف الجزيئي لأنواع الليشمانيا في الكلاب الضالة والمرضى البشر في المملكة»، نُشرت 2021 م، في مجلة Parasitology Research، بمشاركة جامعة الملك سعود، جامعة شقراء، ومدينة الملك سعود الطبية، جرى فحص 311 كلبًا ضالًا و27 مريضًا بشريًا في الرياض والقصيم. وأكدت النتائج وجود Leishmania major وLeishmania tropica لدى البشر والكلاب، مع تسجيل إصابة 25.9% من المرضى، ما يوضح دور الحيوانات غير الخاضعة للرقابة في انتقال الأمراض المشتركة.

واعتمدت دراسات وبائية منشورة في مجلات طبية سعودية ودولية على سجلات وزارة الصحة، وأشارت إلى تسجيل أكثر من 11 ألف حالة عضة حيوان للإنسان خلال الفترة 2007-2009م، وهو مؤشر يُستخدم في تقييم المخاطر المرتبطة بالحيوانات السائبة داخل المدن.

وتشير دراسات سوقية متخصصة في القطاع البيطري ونشاط العيادات ومتاجر مستلزمات الحيوانات الأليفة إلى ارتفاع أعداد الكلاب والقطط في السعودية إلى نحو 2.4 مليون حيوان خلال السنوات الأخيرة، مقارنة بتقديرات سابقة قاربت 0.8 مليون، ما يرفع الحاجة إلى التنظيم والالتزام بالرعاية.

وطبقا لبيانات وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، يُدرج الإهمال ضمن مخالفات إساءة معاملة الحيوان، مع تطبيق غرامات مالية وتنفيذ حملات رقابية، بالتوازي مع برامج وزارة الشؤون البلدية والقروية والإسكان للإصحاح البيئي، ودور وزارة الصحة في الترصد الوبائي.

ضغط سلبي

على التوازن البيئي

لا يقتصر أثر الحيوانات السائبة على المخاطر الصحية، إذ تؤكد أبحاث علمية منشورة في دوريات دولية محكّمة أن انتشار الكلاب والقطط المتجولة يشكّل عامل ضغط مباشر على التوازن البيئي والحياة الفطرية، وأوضحت دراسات نُشرت في مجلة «نيتشر كوميونيكيشنز» أن القطط السائبة تتسبب عالميًا في نفوق مليارات الطيور والثدييات الصغيرة سنويًا، ما يضعها ضمن أكثر العوامل البشرية تأثيرًا على التنوع البيولوجي. وفي السياق ذاته، أشارت أبحاث منشورة في مجلة «بايولوجيكال كونسيرفيشن» إلى أن الكلاب المتجولة تؤثر في الأنظمة البيئية عبر الافتراس والمطاردة والتنافس على الموارد، مع تسجيل تأثير مباشر على مئات الأنواع البرية في بيئات مختلفة حول العالم. وتتعامل الجهات البيئية في المملكة مع هذه المؤشرات العلمية بوصفها أساسًا وقائيًا لتنظيم ملف الحيوانات السائبة، في إطار دور المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية في حماية الموائل الطبيعية، ومنع أي عناصر قد تُخلّ بالتوازن البيئي داخل المحميات والمناطق الحساسة.