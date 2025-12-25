أعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، برئاسة الفنان المصري أشرف زكي، عن تقديم شكوى رسمية إلى المجلس الأعلى لتنظيم الإعلام ضد عدد من الوسائل الإعلامية والصفحات التي نشرت محتوى مسيئًا للفنانة المصرية ريهام عبدالغفور بشكل غير مهني خلال تواجدها بالعرض الخاص لفيلمها.


وأكدت النقابة في بيان رسمي، أن ما نشر يعد إساءة مباشرة للفنانة، ويخالف القيم المهنية والأخلاقية، مشددة على رفض أي محاولة للنيل من كرامة الفنانين أو التقليل من شأنهم.
نقابة المهن التمثيلية تحمي ريهام عبدالغفور وتقدم شكوى للمجلس الأعلى للإعلام

اتخاذ إجراءات رادعة

وطالبت النقابة باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية رادعة ضد المخالفين بما يضبط الأداء الإعلامي، ومنع تكرار مثل هذه التجاوزات التي تسيء للأفراد وللمشهد الفني والإعلامي بشكل عام.

دعم كامل

واختتم البيان بالتأكيد على دعم النقابة الكامل لريهام عبدالغفور، ووقوفها إلى جانبها ضد أي إساءة أو تجاوز، مع الدعوة إلى الالتزام بأخلاقيات المهنة واحترام الرموز الفنية.