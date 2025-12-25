نقابة المهن التمثيلية تحمي ريهام عبدالغفور وتقدم شكوى للمجلس الأعلى للإعلام

The Egyptian Actors' Syndicate, headed by Egyptian artist Ashraf Zaki, announced that it has filed an official complaint with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation against several media outlets and pages that published unprofessional content insulting to Egyptian artist Riham Abdel Ghafour during her attendance at the premiere of her film.



The syndicate confirmed in an official statement that what was published constitutes a direct insult to the artist and violates professional and ethical values, emphasizing its rejection of any attempt to undermine the dignity of artists or belittle their status.



Taking Deterrent Measures

The syndicate called for the implementation of strict legal measures against violators to regulate media performance and prevent the recurrence of such transgressions that harm individuals and the artistic and media scene in general.

Full Support

The statement concluded by reaffirming the syndicate's full support for Riham Abdel Ghafour and standing by her against any insult or transgression, while calling for adherence to professional ethics and respect for artistic icons.