كشف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب قرب إطلاق إستراتيجية حائل السياحية، ضمن مسار يستهدف إعادة تموضع المنطقة على الخريطة السياحية الوطنية والدولية، عبر نموذج تنموي يحوّل المقومات الطبيعية والتراثية والتاريخية إلى أصول اقتصادية مستدامة، ويفتح أمامها دورة إنفاق أطول على مدار العام.
وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، تستهدف الإستراتيجية رفع عدد الزيارات السنوية إلى مستوى «ملايين الزيارات»، بما يتجاوز عدة أضعاف معدلات الزيارات الترفيهية الحالية، مع اعتماد النمو بصورة رئيسية على الطلب المحلي، بالتوازي مع توسيع نطاق السياحة الدولية. وتقدّر المصادر أن هذا المسار قد ينعكس على مؤشرات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي عبر توليد قيم مالية إضافية، إضافة إلى خلق آلاف الوظائف المباشرة وغير المباشرة خلال فترة التنفيذ.
ويأتي إعلان قرب الإطلاق في وقت تُظهر بيانات وزارة السياحة حتى نهاية الربع الثالث من 2025 تسجيل 1.8 مليون سائح في منطقة حائل، بإجمالي إنفاق سياحي بلغ 2.5 مليار ريال، ما يشير إلى قاعدة نمو قائمة قابلة للتسارع متى ما اكتمل الإطار التنظيمي والاستثماري، واتسعت قدرة المنطقة على استيعاب الطلب وتطوير التجارب.
ووفق التصور الإستراتيجي، تسعى حائل للتحول إلى وجهة سياحية عالمية على مدار العام، عبر مزيج تنموي يربط بين حماية البيئة الطبيعية وتعظيم العائد الاقتصادي، بما يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع مساهمة السياحة.
وتضع الإستراتيجية المرتقبة حائل ضمن مسار التحول السياحي في المملكة، كمنطقة مرشحة للانتقال من وجهة موسمية إلى منصة نمو اقتصادي طويل الأجل، مدفوعة بالترفيه والثقافة والسياحة البيئية، مع قابلية توسيع سلاسل القيمة في الإيواء والضيافة والفعاليات والخدمات المساندة.
Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb revealed the imminent launch of the Hail Tourism Strategy, as part of a pathway aimed at repositioning the region on the national and international tourism map, through a developmental model that transforms natural, heritage, and historical assets into sustainable economic resources, and opens up a longer spending cycle throughout the year.
According to sources from "Okaz," the strategy aims to increase the annual number of visits to the level of "millions of visits," exceeding several times the current recreational visit rates, with growth primarily relying on local demand, alongside expanding the scope of international tourism. The sources estimate that this pathway could reflect on GDP indicators by generating additional financial values, in addition to creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs during the implementation period.
The announcement of the imminent launch comes at a time when data from the Ministry of Tourism shows that by the end of the third quarter of 2025, Hail recorded 1.8 million tourists, with total tourism spending reaching 2.5 billion riyals, indicating an existing growth base that can accelerate once the regulatory and investment framework is completed, and the region's capacity to absorb demand and develop experiences is expanded.
According to the strategic vision, Hail aims to transform into a global tourist destination year-round, through a developmental mix that connects the protection of the natural environment with maximizing economic returns, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and increase tourism's contribution.
The anticipated strategy positions Hail within the pathway of tourism transformation in the Kingdom, as a region poised to transition from a seasonal destination to a platform for long-term economic growth, driven by entertainment, culture, and eco-tourism, with the potential to expand value chains in accommodation, hospitality, events, and supporting services.