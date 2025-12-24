Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb revealed the imminent launch of the Hail Tourism Strategy, as part of a pathway aimed at repositioning the region on the national and international tourism map, through a developmental model that transforms natural, heritage, and historical assets into sustainable economic resources, and opens up a longer spending cycle throughout the year.

According to sources from "Okaz," the strategy aims to increase the annual number of visits to the level of "millions of visits," exceeding several times the current recreational visit rates, with growth primarily relying on local demand, alongside expanding the scope of international tourism. The sources estimate that this pathway could reflect on GDP indicators by generating additional financial values, in addition to creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs during the implementation period.

The announcement of the imminent launch comes at a time when data from the Ministry of Tourism shows that by the end of the third quarter of 2025, Hail recorded 1.8 million tourists, with total tourism spending reaching 2.5 billion riyals, indicating an existing growth base that can accelerate once the regulatory and investment framework is completed, and the region's capacity to absorb demand and develop experiences is expanded.

According to the strategic vision, Hail aims to transform into a global tourist destination year-round, through a developmental mix that connects the protection of the natural environment with maximizing economic returns, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and increase tourism's contribution.

The anticipated strategy positions Hail within the pathway of tourism transformation in the Kingdom, as a region poised to transition from a seasonal destination to a platform for long-term economic growth, driven by entertainment, culture, and eco-tourism, with the potential to expand value chains in accommodation, hospitality, events, and supporting services.