كشف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب قرب إطلاق إستراتيجية حائل السياحية، ضمن مسار يستهدف إعادة تموضع المنطقة على الخريطة السياحية الوطنية والدولية، عبر نموذج تنموي يحوّل المقومات الطبيعية والتراثية والتاريخية إلى أصول اقتصادية مستدامة، ويفتح أمامها دورة إنفاق أطول على مدار العام.

وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، تستهدف الإستراتيجية رفع عدد الزيارات السنوية إلى مستوى «ملايين الزيارات»، بما يتجاوز عدة أضعاف معدلات الزيارات الترفيهية الحالية، مع اعتماد النمو بصورة رئيسية على الطلب المحلي، بالتوازي مع توسيع نطاق السياحة الدولية. وتقدّر المصادر أن هذا المسار قد ينعكس على مؤشرات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي عبر توليد قيم مالية إضافية، إضافة إلى خلق آلاف الوظائف المباشرة وغير المباشرة خلال فترة التنفيذ.

ويأتي إعلان قرب الإطلاق في وقت تُظهر بيانات وزارة السياحة حتى نهاية الربع الثالث من 2025 تسجيل 1.8 مليون سائح في منطقة حائل، بإجمالي إنفاق سياحي بلغ 2.5 مليار ريال، ما يشير إلى قاعدة نمو قائمة قابلة للتسارع متى ما اكتمل الإطار التنظيمي والاستثماري، واتسعت قدرة المنطقة على استيعاب الطلب وتطوير التجارب.

ووفق التصور الإستراتيجي، تسعى حائل للتحول إلى وجهة سياحية عالمية على مدار العام، عبر مزيج تنموي يربط بين حماية البيئة الطبيعية وتعظيم العائد الاقتصادي، بما يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع مساهمة السياحة.

وتضع الإستراتيجية المرتقبة حائل ضمن مسار التحول السياحي في المملكة، كمنطقة مرشحة للانتقال من وجهة موسمية إلى منصة نمو اقتصادي طويل الأجل، مدفوعة بالترفيه والثقافة والسياحة البيئية، مع قابلية توسيع سلاسل القيمة في الإيواء والضيافة والفعاليات والخدمات المساندة.