The English club Newcastle is closely monitoring Saud Abdulhamid's performance in the French league and is considering him as an option to strengthen the right-back position ahead of the new sports season. Everton has also shown interest in him and has entered the race to sign him, as his club "Roma" holds a buy-back clause in the player's contract with Lens, which may affect his transfer next summer.



It is worth mentioning that Saud Abdulhamid's impressive performances in the French leagues are starting to bear fruit, as after his stunning display in his last match with Lens against Paris FC, English clubs have turned their attention to the flying right-back.