يتابع نادي نيوكاسل الإنجليزي أداء سعود عبد الحميد في الدوري الفرنسي، ويضعه ضمن خياراته لتعزيز مركز الظهير الأيمن قبل الموسم الرياضي الجديد، كما أبدى فريق إيفرتون أيضاً اهتماماً به ودخل في السباق على ضمه، إذ يحتفظ ناديه «روما» بحق إعادة الشراء في عقد اللاعب مع لانس، ما قد يؤثر على انتقاله الصيف القادم.


يُذكر أن تألق سعود عبدالحميد في الملاعب الفرنسية بدأ يؤتي ثماره، فبعد الأداء المبهر الذي قدمه في مباراته الأخيرة مع نادي لانس ضد باريس إف سي تفتحت أعين أندية الدوري الإنجليزي على الظهير الطائر.