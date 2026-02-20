ألقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى خطبة الجمعة وأمَّ المصلين في الجامع الكبير في جمهورية رواندا، متناولًا العديد من الموضوعات الإسلامية المُعاصرة، ومهنِّئًا بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك.

وتضمنت الخطبة جملةً من القيم الإسلامية التي يتعامل بها المسلم مع الجميع، مشيرًا إلى أنها تمثّل مكارم الأخلاق التي بعث الله بها نبينا محمدًا صلى الله عليه وسلم.