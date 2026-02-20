ألقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى خطبة الجمعة وأمَّ المصلين في الجامع الكبير في جمهورية رواندا، متناولًا العديد من الموضوعات الإسلامية المُعاصرة، ومهنِّئًا بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك.
وتضمنت الخطبة جملةً من القيم الإسلامية التي يتعامل بها المسلم مع الجميع، مشيرًا إلى أنها تمثّل مكارم الأخلاق التي بعث الله بها نبينا محمدًا صلى الله عليه وسلم.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, delivered the Friday sermon and led the prayers at the Grand Mosque in the Republic of Rwanda, addressing many contemporary Islamic topics and congratulating everyone on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan.
The sermon included a number of Islamic values that Muslims should uphold in their dealings with everyone, noting that these represent the noble morals with which Allah sent our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.