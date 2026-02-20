With the approval of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the sixth edition of the national campaign for charitable work was launched this evening through the national platform for charitable work (Ehsan), continuing his generous sponsorship of charitable work and maximizing its impact during the month of Ramadan, seeking the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

The CEO of the national platform for charitable work (Ehsan), Engineer Ibrahim Al-Husseini, explained that the launch of the campaign coincides with the month of Ramadan, during which the rewards and blessings from Allah Almighty are multiplied. He valued the continuous support the platform receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to fulfill its charitable role in the Kingdom, according to high governance that ensures the reception of donations and their delivery to those in need in a timely manner.

He said: "The national campaign for charitable work operates under advanced digital governance that contributes to empowering the community to donate through official and secure channels for the services and programs provided by the 'Ehsan' platform throughout the year in various charitable and developmental fields, in addition to donation opportunities for the Ehsan Endowment Fund, which aims to provide sustainable endowment opportunities for benefactors, invest donation amounts, and allocate the returns to charitable purposes across the Kingdom."

Al-Husseini indicated that the 'Ehsan' platform has enjoyed numerous active contributions from individuals, businessmen, the private sector, and both the government and non-profit sectors, through generous donations and community contributions, which have had a positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries. He noted that the campaign of the 'Ehsan' platform aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which contributes to supporting the non-profit sector and enhancing its contributions to society by supporting charitable work to continue acts of charity and humanitarian giving.

It is worth mentioning that the 'Ehsan' platform operates with the support of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and enjoys continuous sponsorship from the leadership to enable its work under high-level governance to ensure the safe reception of donations and their delivery to those entitled to them. It is overseen by a Sharia Committee that ensures the platform's activities comply with Islamic law.

Donations can be made throughout the blessed month of Ramadan via the platform's application and website.