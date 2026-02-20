بموافقة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، انطلقت الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري في نسختها السادسة عبر المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري (إحسان) مساء اليوم، وذلك امتدادًا لرعايته الكريمة للعمل الخيري وتعظيم أثره خلال شهر رمضان ابتغاءً لمرضاة الله تعالى.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي للمنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري (إحسان) المهندس إبراهيم الحسيني أن إطلاق الحملة يتزامن مع شهر رمضان الذي يتضاعف فيه الأجر والمثوبة من الله تعالى، مثمنًا ما تحظى به المنصة من دعم مستمر من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لتضطلع بدورها الخيري في المملكة، وفق حوكمة عالية تضمن استقبال التبرعات وإيصالها لمستحقيها في وقتها.

وقال: «إن الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري تعمل وفق حوكمة رقمية متقدمة تسهم في تمكين المجتمع من التبرع من خلال قنوات رسمية وآمنة للخدمات والبرامج التي تقدمها منصة «إحسان» على مدار العام لمختلف المجالات الخيرية والتنموية، إضافة إلى فرص التبرع لصندوق إحسان الوقفي الذي يهدف إلى توفير فرص الوقف المستدام للمحسنين واستثمار مبالغ التبرع وصرف العائد منها على أوجه البر في أنحاء المملكة كافة».

وبيَّن الحسيني أن منصة «إحسان» حظيت بالعديد من المشاركات الفاعلة بين الأفراد ورجال الأعمال والقطاع الخاص والقطاعين الحكومي وغير الربحي، من خلال تبرعات سخيّة وإسهامات مجتمعية، عادت بالأثر الإيجابي على حياة المستفيدين، مشيرًا إلى أن حملة منصة «إحسان» تتواكب مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030؛ التي تسهم في دعم القطاع غير الربحي وتعزيز إسهاماته في المجتمع من خلال دعم الأعمال الخيرية لتستمر أعمال البر والعطاء الإنساني.

يُذكر أن منصة «إحسان» تعمل بدعم من الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، وتحظى برعاية مستمرة من القيادة لتمكين عملها وفق حوكمة عالية المستوى لضمان أمان استقبال التبرعات وإيصالها لمستحقيها، وتشرف عليها لجنة شرعية تتأكد من امتثال أعمال المنصة إلى أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية.

ويمكن التبرع طيلة شهر رمضان المبارك، عبر تطبيق وموقع المنصة.