The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Major General Pilot Mohammed Saeed Al-Maghaidi, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the Kingdom, Mohammed S. Barry, at the Alliance's headquarters in Riyadh, as part of efforts to enhance cooperative and coordinated relations.



The meeting reviewed the efforts of the Islamic Alliance and its strategic initiatives aimed at supporting member states in combating terrorism and extremism, and discussed prospects for cooperation with the Republic of Sierra Leone in areas such as capacity building, experience sharing, and enhancing joint work.



Ambassador Barry was briefed on the working methodology of the Islamic Alliance and its specialized programs in its four areas (intellectual, media, combating the financing of terrorism, and military), and its role in enhancing integration and coordination among member states to address current security challenges.



Both sides emphasized the importance of continued communication and cooperation to support efforts to combat terrorism and to establish security and stability at both the regional and international levels.