استقبل الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، في مقر التحالف بمدينة الرياض، سفير جمهورية سيراليون لدى المملكة، محمد إس باري، وذلك في إطار تعزيز علاقات التعاون والتنسيق المشترك.


واستعرض اللقاء جهود التحالف الإسلامي ومبادراته الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى دعم الدول الأعضاء في مواجهة الإرهاب والتطرف، وبحث آفاق التعاون مع جمهورية سيراليون في مجالات بناء القدرات، وتبادل الخبرات، وتعزيز العمل المشترك.


واطّلع السفير باري على منهجية عمل التحالف الإسلامي، وبرامجه النوعية في مجالاته الأربعة (الفكري، والإعلامي، ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، والمجال العسكري)، ودوره في تعزيز التكامل والتنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية الراهنة.


وأكَّد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التواصل والتعاون بما يسهم في دعم جهود محاربة الإرهاب، وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.