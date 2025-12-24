أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة للهجوم الذي استهدف أفراداً من الشرطة الباكستانية بمنطقة كاراك التابعة لإقليم خيبر بختونخوا في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة.

وجدّدت المملكة رفضها التام للأعمال الإرهابية والمتطرفة كافةً، واستنكارها لمحاولات النيل من أمن واستقرار باكستان وشعبها الشقيق، معبرةً عن خالص التعازي والمواساة لأسر الضحايا ولحكومة وشعب باكستان في هذا المصاب الأليم، وتمنياتها بالأمن والسلامة للجميع.