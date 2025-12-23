قتل خمسة من أفراد الشرطة الباكستانية في هجوم بقنابل وإطلاق نار في شمال غرب البلاد، بمنطقة كاراك في إقليم خيبر بختون خوا.


ويأتي الهجوم وسط تصاعد التوترات بين باكستان وأفغانستان، مع اتهامات متبادلة حول استخدام الأراضي الأفغانية لتنفيذ هجمات.


وأعلنت الشرطة الباكستانية أن خمسة من أفرادها لقوا حتفهم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عندما تعرضت سيارتهم لكمين في هجوم بالقنابل وإطلاق النار في شمال غرب البلاد، في الوقت الذي تعاني فيه باكستان من «عودة عنف المتطرفين».


وأضافت الشرطة الإقليمية أن السيارة استهدفت أولاً بعبوات ناسفة بدائية الصنع قبل أن يفتح المهاجمون النار، ما أسفر عن سقوط أربعة من أفراد الشرطة وسائق السيارة. ولم تعلن أي جهة مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم.


من جانبه، ندد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف بالهجوم، وقال «لطالما لعبت الشرطة دوراً في الخطوط الأمامية في الحرب على الإرهاب».


ويأتي الهجوم الذي وقع في منطقة كاراك في إقليم خيبر بختون خوا، وهي منطقة لم تتأثر نسبياً بهجمات المسلحين، في الوقت الذي انهارت فيه العلاقات بين باكستان وأفغانستان المجاورة بعد تصاعد العنف.


وتواجه الدولتان صعوبة في الحفاظ على هدنة تم التوصل إليها في أكتوبر، عقب أسوأ اشتباكات حدودية بينهما منذ وصول طالبان إلى السلطة.


وتلقي إسلام أباد بالمسؤولية عن تصاعد العنف على جماعات تستخدم الأراضي الأفغانية للتخطيط لهجماتها. وتنفي كابول هذه الاتهامات، مؤكدة أن أمن باكستان شأن داخلي.


وتمثل المناطق الحدودية الجبلية في باكستان معقلاً لحركة طالبان باكستان، الذين يشنون حرباً ضد إسلام أباد منذ نحو 20 عاماً.