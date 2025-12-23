Five members of the Pakistani police were killed in a bomb and shooting attack in the northwest of the country, in the Karak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



The attack comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with mutual accusations regarding the use of Afghan territory to carry out attacks.



The Pakistani police announced that five of their members lost their lives today (Tuesday) when their vehicle was ambushed in a bomb and shooting attack in the northwest of the country, at a time when Pakistan is suffering from a "resurgence of extremist violence."



The regional police added that the vehicle was first targeted with homemade explosives before the attackers opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four police officers and the driver. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the attack, stating, "The police have always played a role on the front lines in the war on terrorism."



The attack that occurred in the Karak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region that has relatively been unaffected by militant attacks, comes at a time when relations between Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan have deteriorated following a surge in violence.



Both countries are struggling to maintain a ceasefire reached in October, following the worst border clashes between them since the Taliban came to power.



Islamabad blames the rise in violence on groups using Afghan territory to plan their attacks. Kabul denies these accusations, asserting that Pakistan's security is an internal matter.



The mountainous border regions of Pakistan serve as a stronghold for the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, who have been waging a war against Islamabad for nearly 20 years.