Dr. Abdullah Al-Masnad, a former climate professor at Qassim University, revealed the Earth's readiness for two astronomical events in the coming weeks, which are a solar annular eclipse and a total lunar eclipse, according to modern astronomical calculations.

Al-Masnad explained that the solar annular eclipse will occur on Tuesday, 29 Sha'ban 1447 AH, corresponding to February 17, 2026, noting that it will not be visible in Saudi Arabia or any Arab country, as its path is concentrated over the Antarctic continent, while it will be partially visible in limited parts of South Africa and South America. The second phenomenon, the total lunar eclipse, will take place on Tuesday, 14 Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to March 3, 2026, pointing out that this eclipse will not be seen in the Arab world, while regions in East Asia, Australia, the Americas, and the Pacific Ocean will be able to observe it.

Al-Masnad noted that the first upcoming solar eclipse that can be seen in the sky of the Kingdom and the Arab region will be on August 2, 2027, describing it as a historic event known as the "Eclipse of the Century," due to its rarity and the wide range of its visibility.