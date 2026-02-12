كشف أستاذ المناخ بجامعة القصيم سابقاً الدكتور عبدالله المسند، استعداد الكرة الأرضية لحدثين فلكيين خلال الأسابيع المقبلة، يتمثّلان في كسوف حلقي للشمس وخسوف كلي للقمر، وذلك وفقاً للحسابات الفلكية الحديثة.

وأوضح المسند، أن الكسوف الحلقي للشمس سيقع الثلاثاء 29 شعبان 1447هـ الموافق 17 فبراير 2026م، مبيناً أنه لن يكون مرئياً في السعودية أو أي دولة عربية، إذ يتركز مساره فوق القارة القطبية الجنوبية (أنتاركتيكا)، بينما سيُشاهد جزئياً في أجزاء محدودة من جنوب أفريقيا وأمريكا الجنوبية، وأن الظاهرة الثانية، وهي الخسوف الكلي للقمر، ستحدث الثلاثاء 14 رمضان 1447هـ الموافق 3 مارس 2026م، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الخسوف لن يُرى في الوطن العربي، فيما ستتمكن مناطق شرق آسيا وأستراليا والأمريكتين والمحيط الهادئ من مشاهدته.

ونوّه المسند إلى أن أول كسوف شمسي قادم يمكن رؤيته في سماء المملكة والمنطقة العربية سيكون في 2 أغسطس 2027م، واصفاً إياه بأنه حدث تاريخي يُعرف بـ«كسوف القرن»، نظراً لندرته واتساع نطاق مشاهدته.