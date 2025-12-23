رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض.
وفي مستهل الجلسة اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضامين المباحثات والاتصالات التي جرت في الأيام الماضية بين ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من قادة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة؛ لتوسيع أطر التعاون المتبادل بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة ويعزز التنسيق تجاه القضايا والتحديات العالمية.

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يرأس جلسة مجلس الوزراء بالرياض. (واس)

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يرأس جلسة مجلس الوزراء بالرياض. (واس)

وأثنى المجلس في هذا السياق على نتائج الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي-البحريني، والاجتماع الثامن لمجلس التنسيق السعودي-القطري، وما جرى خلالهما من التأكيد على المضي قدماً نحو تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة والبلدين الشقيقين على جميع الأصعدة، إضافة إلى توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم التي من شأنها فتح آفاق جديدة للتعاون المشترك، لا سيما في المجالات التنموية.


ووافق المجلس في جلسته، على قواعد ومعايير أسماء المرافق العامة، ورحّب بإلغاء العقوبات على سورية وأشاد بنجاح معرض «صنع في السعودية 2025».


وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء بارك مشروع القطار الكهربائي السريع الذي يربط المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر، وسيسهم في دعم التنقل وتعزيز الحراك السياحي والاقتصادي؛ ليصبح أحد أبرز المشاريع التنموية بالمنطقة، وداعماً رئيساً للتكامل والترابط الخليجي عبر شبكة سكك حديدية متطورة.


تعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يرأس جلسة مجلس الوزراء بالرياض. (واس)

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يرأس جلسة مجلس الوزراء بالرياض. (واس)

واستعرض المجلس مشاركات السعودية في الاجتماعات الإقليمية والدولية، وكذلك مخرجات الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي شملت التأكيد على التنفيذ الكامل والدقيق والمستمر لرؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك.


ورحّب مجلس الوزراء بقرار الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلغاء العقوبات المفروضة على الجمهورية العربية السورية، مثمناً الدور الإيجابي للرئيس دونالد ترمب في هذا الإطار بدءاً بإعلانه ذلك خلال زيارته المملكة العربية السعودية، وانتهاءً بتوقيعه القانون المتضمن إلغاء «قانون قيصر».


وبين وزير الإعلام أن المجلس جدد التأكيد على ما توليه السياسة الخارجية للمملكة من أهمية قصوى لتوطيد الأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين، وحل النزاعات سلمياً، وتقديم المساعدات، وتعزيز الحوار بين الثقافات، ودعم المنظمات الدولية، إلى جانب توفير الظروف الداعمة للتنمية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط والعالم.


المملكة الثانية عالمياً في الحكومة الرقمية


وفي الشأن المحلي؛ أعرب مجلس الوزراء عن تقديره لما تحقق من منجزات للجهات الحكومية بمواصلة الاستثمار في قدرات أبناء الوطن، وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة، والريادة في شتى الميادين، مؤكداً أهمية استمرار الجهود بوتيرة أسرع لإضافة المزيد من المكتسبات الوطنية.


وأكد المجلس أن انضمام الرياض والعلا ورياض الخبراء إلى شبكة اليونسكو العالمية لمدن التعليم يأتي تأكيداً على الالتزام بتهيئة فرص تعلم مستدامة للجميع من أجل تحقيق التميّز النوعي في الجوانب الحضارية بما يعزز مكانة المملكة على المستوى العالمي.


ونوّه المجلس بحصول المملكة على المرتبة الثانية عالمياً في الحكومة الرقمية وفقاً للمؤشر الصادر عن مجموعة البنك الدولي لعام 2025م؛ لتسجل بذلك إنجازاً غير مسبوق في هذا المجال نتيجة تكامل منظومة العمل الحكومي، والبنية الرقمية المتقدمة، وجودة الخدمات الإلكترونية.


المملكة الأولى عربياً في الذكاء الاصطناعي


وعدّ المجلس تحقيق المملكة المرتبة الخامسة عالمياً والأولى عربياً في نمو قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي، حسب المؤشر العالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي، استمراراً للريادة والتقدم في هذا المجال الذي يحظى بدعم وتمكين من الدولة بوصفه معززاً للابتكار والنمو الاقتصادي.


وأشاد المجلس بنجاح معرض «صنع في السعودية 2025» الذي شهد مشاركة الجمهورية العربية السورية بصفتها ضيف شرف لهذا العام، وتوقيع اتفاقيات وشراكات نوعية تعزز مكانة المنتج الوطني وتنافسيته في الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية.


قرارات:


اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- تفويض وزير الداخلية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأوزبكي في شأن مشروع اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية أوزبكستان في مجال تسليم المطلوبين، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير الخارجية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الإسباني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم لإنشاء مجلس الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة مملكة إسبانيا، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال خدمة اللغة العربية بين المجمع والرابطة، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تعاون بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة العدل باليابان في مجالات الشؤون القانونية والعدلية.


- تفويض وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للموانئ -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السنغافوري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة وهيئة الملاحة البحرية والموانئ بجمهورية سنغافورة في مجال الشحن الأخضر والرقمي، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) في شأن مشروع اتفاقية تعيين الهيئة مركزاً مرجعياً لمنظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) معنياً بمقاومة مضادات الميكروبات، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك بالمملكة العربية السعودية ودائرة الجمارك والضرائب غير المباشرة بهونغ كونغ بشأن التعاون والمساعدة الإدارية المتبادلة في المسائل الجمركية.


- تفويض رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب المقدوني الشمالي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الديوان العام للمحاسبة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومكتب المراجعة للدولة بجمهورية مقدونيا الشمالية للتعاون في مجال العمل المحاسبي والرقابي والمهني، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الديوان العام للمحاسبة في المملكة العربية السعودية ولجنة التدقيق في الدولة بجمهورية بيلاروسيا للتعاون في مجال العمل المحاسبي والرقابي والمهني.


- الموافقة على قواعد ومعايير أسماء المرافق العامة.


- الموافقة على القواعد الموحدة لتمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي اعتمدها المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته الـ45 التي عقدت في مدينة الكويت.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارتي الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، والصناعة والثروة المعدنية، وهيئات تطوير المنطقة الشرقية، والصحة العامة، والمساحة الجيولوجية السعودية، والتأمين، والسوق المالية، والمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، ومركز دعم هيئات التطوير والمكاتب الإستراتيجية، والمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة الحدود الشمالية.