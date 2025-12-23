The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the contents of the discussions and communications that took place in the past days between Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and a number of leaders of brotherly and friendly countries; to expand the frameworks of mutual cooperation in a way that achieves common interests and enhances coordination regarding global issues and challenges.

خادم الحرمين الشريفين يرأس جلسة مجلس الوزراء بالرياض. (واس)

In this context, the council praised the results of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, and what took place during them in terms of affirming the commitment to move forward in enhancing bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the two brotherly countries at all levels, in addition to signing a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding that would open new horizons for joint cooperation, especially in developmental fields.



The council approved, during its session, the rules and standards for the names of public facilities, welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Syria, and praised the success of the "Made in Saudi Arabia 2025" exhibition.



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari clarified, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, that the Council of Ministers endorsed the project of the high-speed electric train that connects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, which will contribute to supporting mobility and enhancing tourism and economic activity; to become one of the most prominent developmental projects in the region, and a major supporter of Gulf integration and connectivity through an advanced railway network.



Enhancing Joint Gulf Work

The council reviewed Saudi Arabia's participation in regional and international meetings, as well as the outcomes of the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which included affirming the full, accurate, and continuous implementation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz's vision to enhance joint Gulf work.



The Council of Ministers welcomed the decision of the United States of America to lift the sanctions imposed on the Syrian Arab Republic, appreciating the positive role of President Donald Trump in this regard, starting with his announcement during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and ending with his signing of the law that includes the cancellation of the "Caesar Act."



The Minister of Media indicated that the council renewed its affirmation of the utmost importance that the Kingdom's foreign policy places on consolidating regional security and stability, peacefully resolving conflicts, providing assistance, enhancing dialogue between cultures, supporting international organizations, as well as creating supportive conditions for development in the Middle East and the world.



The Kingdom Ranks Second Globally in Digital Government



On the local front, the Council of Ministers expressed its appreciation for the achievements made by government entities in continuing to invest in the capabilities of the nation's youth, achieving comprehensive development targets, and leading in various fields, emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts at a faster pace to add more national gains.



The council confirmed that the inclusion of Riyadh, AlUla, and Al-Ahsa in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities reaffirms the commitment to creating sustainable learning opportunities for all in order to achieve qualitative excellence in civilizational aspects, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position on the global level.



The council noted that the Kingdom has ranked second globally in digital government according to the index issued by the World Bank Group for the year 2025; thus achieving an unprecedented accomplishment in this field as a result of the integration of the government work system, advanced digital infrastructure, and the quality of electronic services.



The Kingdom Ranks First Arab Country in Artificial Intelligence



The council considered the Kingdom's achievement of the fifth position globally and the first position Arab-wise in the growth of the artificial intelligence sector, according to the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, as a continuation of leadership and progress in this field, which enjoys support and empowerment from the state as it enhances innovation and economic growth.



The council praised the success of the "Made in Saudi Arabia 2025" exhibition, which witnessed the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic as the guest of honor this year, and the signing of qualitative agreements and partnerships that enhance the status and competitiveness of national products in regional and global markets.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and also reviewed the outcomes of both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded with the following:



- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Uzbek side regarding a draft agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the extradition of wanted persons, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Foreign Affairs - or his representative - to negotiate with the Spanish side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding to establish a Strategic Partnership Council between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Culture, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language - or his representative - to negotiate with the Muslim World League regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of Arabic language services between the complex and the league, and to sign it.



- Approving a draft memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Justice in Japan in the fields of legal and judicial affairs.



- Authorizing the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Ports - or his representative - to negotiate with the Singaporean side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the authority and the Maritime and Port Authority of the Republic of Singapore in the field of green and digital shipping, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Food and Drug - or his representative - to negotiate with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) regarding a draft agreement to designate the authority as a reference center for the FAO concerned with antimicrobial resistance, and to sign it.



- Approving a draft memorandum of understanding between the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Customs and Indirect Taxes Department in Hong Kong regarding cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.



- Authorizing the President of the General Auditing Bureau - or his representative - to negotiate with the North Macedonian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Auditing Bureau in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State Audit Office in the Republic of North Macedonia for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing, and professional work, and to sign it.



- Approving a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Auditing Bureau in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State Audit Committee in the Republic of Belarus for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing, and professional work.



- Approving the rules and standards for the names of public facilities.



- Approving the unified rules for empowering persons with disabilities for the Gulf Cooperation Council, which were adopted by the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council in its 45th session held in Kuwait City.



- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Ministries of Islamic Affairs and Call and Guidance, Industry and Mineral Resources, the Eastern Province Development Authorities, Public Health, the Saudi Geological Survey, Insurance, the Financial Market, the Public Institution for Technical and Vocational Training, the Support Center for Development Authorities and Strategic Offices, and the Strategic Office for the Development of the Northern Borders Region.



