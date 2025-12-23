The Ministry of Education has launched a competitive program for capacity development targeting first-year secondary school students, aimed at paving the way towards academic excellence by preparing students academically, linguistically, and culturally, thereby enhancing their readiness to enroll in the best global universities, under the supervision of a select group of specialized trainers and counselors.

Academic Foundation



The program, which will close registration on the first of January, aims to build a solid academic foundation that enables students to succeed in university, scholarship programs, and develop skills for adaptation and cultural communication in diverse educational environments, as well as enhance linguistic proficiency in English in preparation for studying abroad and enabling students to meet the admission requirements of global universities.



The program is characterized by intensive linguistic preparation, comprehensive academic preparation, advisory and guidance sessions for selecting future specializations, and opportunities for extracurricular activities that support the development of students' skills, along with technical and advisory support in the application procedures for global universities.



Increased Hours



The program will take place in the evening with an average of 5–10 hours per week throughout the academic year, with the possibility of increasing hours as needed, while considering school exam schedules. The implementation will be conducted remotely through online lectures and activities, with close monitoring of attendance and interaction, and in-person workshops held as needed to support specific training aspects and align with studies, ensuring that the program does not conflict with regular school studies.



The ministry requires that the student be a Saudi national, enrolled in the first year of secondary school at the time of application, with a minimum recent academic average of 95%, a desire for scholarship to obtain a university degree, and parental approval to enroll in the program.