أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة الليث بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مقيمين من الجنسية البنجلاديشية تعطلت واسطتهما البحرية في عرض البحر، وقدمت المساعدة لهما.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالالتزام بإرشادات السلامة البحرية والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.