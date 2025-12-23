The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Al-Lith, Makkah Province, rescued two residents of Bangladeshi nationality whose boat had broken down in the open sea, and provided assistance to them.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and to ensure the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and to contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.