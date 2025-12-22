أكدت أمانة محافظة جدة جاهزيتها القصوى عند أي تنبيه أمطار صادر من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، ومهما كانت درجته فإنه يؤخذ بأهمية عالية في 15 مركز إسناد مجهزة بالكامل وموزعة بالقرب من المواقع الحرجة والطرق المؤدية إلى هذه المواقع.

وأوضحت الأمانة أن خطط التعامل مع الحالات المطرية في الإدارة العامة للطوارئ والأزمات بأمانة محافظة جدة ليست وليدة اللحظة، وإنما وضعت بعد سلسلة من الفرضيات والتجارب، ودروس مستفادة من كل حالة مطرية عاشتها المحافظة، فضلاً عن تجارب موازية في أنحاء متفرقة من مدن المملكة، وليس هذا فحسب، وإنما تخضع هذه الخطط إلى التحديث المستمر على مدى العام.

7 فرضيات ميدانية ومكتبية وعملياتية

وبيّنت أنه من خلال نحو (7) فرضيات نفذتها أمانة محافظة جدة ميدانية ومكتبية وعملياتية، وأخرى شاركت فيها مع الجهات المعنية، يسعى مركز الأزمات والكوارث إلى كشف الفجوات التشغيلية ومواطن التحسين، ورفع جاهزية الكوادر وتعزيز العمل التكاملي ونقل المعرفة، وتحسين سرعة اتخاذ القرار ودقة تبادل المعلومات، عدا عن تطوير سيناريوهات استجابة أكثر مرونة وواقعية.

مرحلة الاستعداد

وأشار مدير مركز الأزمات والكوارث في أمانة محافظة جدة فيصل عيبان إلى أن أولى خطوات التعامل مع الحالة المطرية تتضمن تحضيرات ما قبل موسم الأمطار، المسماة بـ«مرحلة الاستعداد»، مضيفاً أن هذه المرحلة تشمل مجموعة من الإجراءات الاستباقية الرامية إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية وتقليل المخاطر المحتملة، من خلال مراجعة وتحديث خطط الطوارئ الخاصة بالحالات المطرية بما يتوافق مع المستجدات التشغيلية، بناءً على الدروس المستفادة من التمارين الفرضية والتجارب السابقة الموازية في مناطق أخرى.

وبيّن عيبان أنه خلال هذه المرحلة يجري التنسيق المبكر مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، وحصر المواقع الحرجة ونقاط تجمع المياه والأودية ومجاري السيول المرصودة منذ الموسم الماضي، عدا عن إدراج النقاط الحرجة المستجدة ووضعها في قائمة الأولويات، ومن ثم تحديث خرائط المخاطر، مؤكداً العمل على جاهزية الفرق الميدانية والمعدات والآليات ومراكز الإسناد، وشبكات تصريف مياه الأمطار والقنوات، قبل بدء موسم الأمطار، فضلاً عن إخضاعها لأعمال صيانة دورية واختبارات، إضافة إلى تنفيذ حملات توعوية داخلية وخارجية لرفع الوعي بالإجراءات الوقائية، واختبار قنوات الاتصال وآليات تبادل المعلومات بين مركز العمليات والجهات الشريكة من خلال التمارين الفرضية العملياتية.

مركز العمليات والطوارئ

وفي ما يخص تنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد عن طريق النظام الآلي للإنذار المبكر، يعمل مركز العمليات والطوارئ في أمانة جدة على استلام التنبيه وتحليله من حيث درجة الخطورة والتأثيرات المصاحبة والنطاق الجغرافي والزمني للحالة المطرية، وبعد الانتهاء من تحليل التنبيه يُعمَّم على الإدارات والجهات المعنية في الأمانة، وفق مصفوفة الاتصال المعتمدة (البريد الإلكتروني والشبكة اللاسلكية والهواتف المباشرة)، والتأكد من تواجد الكوادر والآليات وتمركزها في مراكز الإسناد، مع متابعة تقارير الحالات المستجدة في المراكز واحتياجاتها بشكل مستمر.

وأفاد بأن رفع مستوى الجاهزية المناسب من مراقبة واستعداد واستجابة يعتمد بشكل كبير على درجة التنبيه، غير أن الجاهزية تكون في أقصى حالاتها مع أي تنبيه تحسباً لتغيّر درجته بشكل مفاجئ.

التنبيه الأحمر

وفي حال إدراج الحالة المطرية تحت التنبيه الأحمر، أكد أن كامل طاقات الأمانة تتمركز في مراكز الإسناد قبل بدء الحالة بـ(120) دقيقة كحد أقصى، وتعزيز المواقع الحرجة والمناطق ذات الأولوية كالمستشفيات والأنفاق والشوارع الرئيسية بالمعدات قبل بدء الحالة بـ(60) دقيقة كحد أقصى، مضيفاً أنه فور بدء هطول الأمطار تبدأ متابعة الحالة المطرية عملياتياً وميدانياً على مدى الساعة عبر مركز العمليات والطوارئ.

وأكد فيصل عيبان مراقبة شبكات وقنوات تصريف مياه الأمطار والمواقع الحرجة، إلى جانب استقبال البلاغات ومعالجتها وفق الأولوية، إضافةً إلى دعم الفرق الميدانية واتخاذ قرارات تصعيد الاستجابة عند الحاجة، وإعلام الجهات المعنية وصُنّاع القرار بالمستجدات، مبيناً أن حصر الأضرار والملاحظات التشغيلية، ومباشرة سحب المياه من المواقع المتضررة ومعالجتها حسب الأولوية باتت أسرع من السابق، حيث تواصل أمانة جدة إعادة الأوضاع إلى طبيعتها فور انتهاء الحالة المطرية، بالتنسيق مع الإدارات المعنية والجهات المختصة، لافتاً الانتباه إلى إعداد تقارير تتضمن أيضاً تقييمات للأداء واستخلاص الدروس المستفادة، التي من خلالها يبدأ العمل على تحديث الخطط والإجراءات مجدداً، لتطبيقها في حالات مطرية أخرى.

يُذكر أن الفرق الميدانية التي تباشر أعمالها في مواجهة الحالات المطرية تتبع لنطاق (11) بلدية و(15) مركز إسناد، معززة بـ (7160) فرداً، و(1621) معدة وآلية.