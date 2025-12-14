The Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction announced the nomination of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the President of the Executive Office for the upcoming session (2026 - 2027), in recognition of its pioneering role in developing the housing sector, enhancing Arab joint action, and adopting policies and practices that contribute to the advancement of housing systems in Arab countries.



This came during the work of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction, which was held in the Qatari capital, Doha, where Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail reviewed the achievements of the housing sector in the Kingdom and its experience in building an integrated housing system that supports quality of life and residential stability.



In his opening speech, he emphasized that the housing sector is receiving growing attention from the leaders of Arab countries, as it represents a fundamental axis in enhancing the quality of life for the Arab citizen and supporting social and economic stability, pointing to the importance of unifying efforts and exchanging experiences to face common challenges in the housing sector.



An Integrated System of Programs and Initiatives



Al-Hoqail expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar for hosting the session, praising what the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Construction provides as an effective platform for discussing developments in the sector, anticipating its future directions, and exchanging successful experiences that contribute to the development of housing policies and plans in Arab countries.



He explained that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has worked over the past years to develop an integrated system of housing programs and initiatives, focusing on diversifying housing options, enabling citizens to own homes through sustainable solutions, enhancing partnerships with the private sector, and improving the efficiency of the real estate financing system, achieving balance and sustainability in the real estate market.



Increasing Home Ownership Rates



Al-Hoqail indicated that these efforts have contributed to raising the home ownership rate to 65.4% by the end of 2024, surpassing the target for 2025, as part of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aimed at improving quality of life and building integrated residential communities.



He pointed out that the directives of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, have formed a key pillar in establishing and sustaining real estate balance, enhancing the housing sector's ability to meet citizens' needs, alongside expanding the developmental housing system and supporting the most vulnerable groups.



In conclusion, Al-Hoqail appreciated the efforts made by the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria during its presidency of the previous session of the council, expressing his hope that the current session's work will contribute to achieving qualitative results that enhance the paths of sustainable housing development in Arab countries.