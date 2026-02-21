أثارت وفاة الممثل الأمريكي إريك داين، نجم مسلسل Grey's Anatomy، موجة من التساؤلات حول سرعة تطور مرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري (ALS) وحدّته.

إريك داين ورحلة الشجاعة مع مرض نادر يهدد الحياة


وفاة إريك داين

وكان داين قد أعلن إصابته بالمرض في أبريل 2025، كاشفًا لاحقًا أن أولى الأعراض بدأت بضعف بسيط في يده اليمنى، قبل أن تتفاقم تدريجيًا خلال أسابيع.

المرض، المعروف أيضًا باسم «مرض لو غيريغ»، يُعد من الأمراض العصبية التنكسية النادرة والخطيرة، إذ يُشخَّص سنويًا لدى نحو 5 آلاف شخص في الولايات المتحدة، فيما يتراوح متوسط العمر المتوقع للمصابين بين عامين و5 أعوام، وفق بيانات جمعية التصلب الجانبي الضموري (ALS).
ما هو مرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري؟

التصلب الجانبي الضموري، أو Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis، هو مرض تدريجي يؤدي إلى فقدان الدماغ قدرته على التواصل مع العضلات، ما يسلب المريض تدريجيًا القدرة على الحركة والكلام والبلع والتنفس.
أبرز الأعراض

تشتمل أعراض مرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري على ضعف وتيبّس وتشنجات عضلية، غالبًا تبدأ في أحد الأطراف، إرهاق عام، رعشة عضلية، صعوبة في الكلام والبلع مع تقدم الحالة، تدهور القدرة على التنفس في المراحل المتقدمة.

وورغم تأثيره المدمر على الحركة، فإن المرض لا يؤثر على الحواس الخمس أو عضلات العين أو السيطرة على المثانة، كما يبقى كثير من المرضى في كامل وعيهم وإدراكهم الذهني طوال فترة المرض.

وعادة ما يتم تشخيص المرض بين سن 40 و70 عامًا، ويعيش نحو 20% من المرضى أكثر من 5 سنوات، بينما لا تتجاوز نسبة من يعيشون أكثر من 20 عامًا 5%.

كيف يتم التشخيص والعلاج؟

يُشخَّص المرض غالبًا عبر طبيب أعصاب باستخدام تخطيط كهربية العضلات (EMG)، إلى جانب فحوصات الدم والبول، والتصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي، والبزل القطني، وخزعات العضلات والأعصاب.

ولا يوجد حتى الآن علاج شافٍ يوقف تطور المرض، غير أن بعض العلاجات تساعد على إبطاء تقدمه وتخفيف الأعراض.

أسباب المرض

بحسب خبراء، فإن نحو 10% من الحالات تعود إلى عوامل وراثية، بينما تبقى 90% من الإصابات دون سبب جيني واضح، ما يفتح الباب أمام فرضيات تتعلق بعوامل بيئية أو سموم محتملة.

ويشير مختصون إلى أن المرض يبدأ غالبًا في جانب واحد من الجسم قبل أن ينتشر تدريجيًا، مؤثرًا على الأطراف ثم الكلام والبلع وأخيرًا عضلة الحجاب الحاجز المسؤولة عن التنفس.

جهود بحثية متصاعدة

ورغم الطابع السريع لتطور المرض في معظم الحالات، فإن الأبحاث تتقدم نحو تطوير علاجات أكثر تخصيصًا لكل مريض، وتُقدَّر كلفة تطوير دواء قادر على إبطاء أو وقف تقدم المرض بنحو ملياري دولار، فيما تبلغ التكلفة السنوية التقديرية للرعاية نحو 250 ألف دولار للمريض الواحد.

وشهد تمويل أبحاث «ALS» دفعة قوية منذ تحدي «دلو الثلج» الشهير عام 2014، الذي دعمته جمعية التصلب الجانبي الضموري، ونجح في جمع 115 مليون دولار خُصصت للأبحاث ورعاية المرضى.

وقد أُشيد بشجاعة إريك داين في مواجهة المرض، حيث شارك في دعم مبادرات بحثية جديدة، مطالبًا بتخصيص تمويل حكومي كبير لدعم الجهود الرامية لإيجاد علاج فعال.

برحيله، يعود مرض التصلب الجانبي الضموري إلى دائرة الضوء، مذكّرًا العالم بضرورة تكثيف الجهود العلمية والإنسانية لمواجهة أحد أكثر الأمراض العصبية قسوة.