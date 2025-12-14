رصدت «عكاظ» في جولة ميدانية على حي الكوثر بمكة المكرمة وجود أشجار مهملة في أحد المواقع السكنية مسببة تشويه المشهد العام، وانتشار الحشرات، ما أثار قلق السكان، خصوصاً مع تباشير الشتاء وازدياد الحركة في الموقع من المتنزهين، وهواة الرياضة.


وأشار عدد من الأهالي إلى أن الأشجار تحولت إلى مصدر خطر محتمل، وسط مطالبات بضرورة تدخل الجهات المختصة، لإزالة الإهمال ومعالجة الموقع، بما يحافظ على السلامة العامة ويحسّن بيئة الحي.

مأوى للحشرات


وتقول أم نواف: «كل يوم أمر من هنا وأرى الأمر يزداد سوءاً، و أصبحت الأشجار مأوى للحشرات، أشعر بالقلق على أطفالي أثناء لهوهم قرب الأشجار المهملة» أما عبدالله فواز فتساءل: هل ننتظر حتى يحدث ضرر فعلي؟


ومن جانبها عبرت أم رائد عن قلقها، وتقول بالإمكان تحويل الحديقة إلى موقع جميل لخدمة الأهالي بدلاً من الوضع الحالي، فيما يشير بندر سالم إلى أن الموقع مقلق خصوصاً في ساعات الليل. ويأمل الأهالي في تحرّك سريع لإزالة الخطر، واقترحوا تحويل الموقع إلى حديقة عامة تخدم السكان وتوفر مساحة آمنة للترفيه والنشاط الرياضي. ويبقى السؤال المطروح: متى تتحرك الأمانة قبل أن تتحوّل هذه الأشجار من خطر متوقع إلى ضرر واقع؟