"Okaz" observed during a field tour in the Al-Kawthar neighborhood in Mecca the presence of neglected trees in one of the residential areas, causing a distortion of the overall scene and the spread of insects, which raised concerns among residents, especially with the onset of winter and the increase in activity in the area from visitors and sports enthusiasts.



Several residents pointed out that the trees have become a potential source of danger, amidst calls for the intervention of the relevant authorities to remove the neglect and address the site, in a way that maintains public safety and improves the neighborhood's environment.

A Shelter for Insects



Um Nawaf says: "Every day I pass by here and see the situation getting worse; the trees have become a shelter for insects. I feel worried about my children while they play near the neglected trees." Meanwhile, Abdullah Fawaz wondered: "Are we going to wait until actual harm occurs?"



For her part, Um Raed expressed her concern, stating that the park could be transformed into a beautiful place to serve the residents instead of its current state. Bandar Salem pointed out that the site is particularly concerning during the night hours. The residents hope for a swift action to remove the danger and suggested converting the site into a public park that serves the residents and provides a safe space for recreation and sports activities. The question remains: When will the municipality take action before these trees turn from a potential danger into an actual harm?