ينظّم المتحف الوطني السعودي برنامجًا ثقافيًا يحتفي من خلاله باليوم العالمي للغة العربية 2025، الذي يوافق الثامن عشر من شهر ديسمبر من كل عام؛ ليُقدِّم لزوّاره على مدى ثلاثة أيام تمتد خلال الفترة من 18 إلى 20 ديسمبر الجاري، تجربةً فريدة تجمع بين التراث، وبين الفنون واللغة العربية.


ويضم البرنامج سلسلةً من الحوارات الثقافية والمعرفية، التي تتناول الأبعاد الإنسانية والثقافية للغة العربية، إلى جانب لقاء تفاعلي بعنوان «جماليات اللغة في الأهازيج السعودية»، مستعرضًا العلاقة بين الأهازيج التقليدية؛ ومسلطًا الضوء على دور اللغة في حفظ التراث الثقافي، وربط الأدوات والمهن بالتراث الحي للمجتمعات السعودية.


تفاعل مباشر


ويتيح البرنامج للزوار فرصة فريدة للاطلاع على الأعمال الأدبية، والثقافية عبر جلسة توقيع كتابٍ بطابعٍ حواري تتيح التفاعل المباشر مع المؤلفين، واستكشاف جماليات اللغة العربية في نصوصهم، ويُختتم البرنامج فعالياته بمجموعةٍ من ورش العمل، والأنشطة التفاعلية، والعروض الفنية، التي تعكس ثراء وتنوع الحِرف والفنون التقليدية؛ ليمنح الزوّار تجربةً ثقافية استثنائية تمزج بين الاكتشاف وبين المعرفة والاحتفاء بالتراث الحي.