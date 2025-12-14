ينظّم المتحف الوطني السعودي برنامجًا ثقافيًا يحتفي من خلاله باليوم العالمي للغة العربية 2025، الذي يوافق الثامن عشر من شهر ديسمبر من كل عام؛ ليُقدِّم لزوّاره على مدى ثلاثة أيام تمتد خلال الفترة من 18 إلى 20 ديسمبر الجاري، تجربةً فريدة تجمع بين التراث، وبين الفنون واللغة العربية.
ويضم البرنامج سلسلةً من الحوارات الثقافية والمعرفية، التي تتناول الأبعاد الإنسانية والثقافية للغة العربية، إلى جانب لقاء تفاعلي بعنوان «جماليات اللغة في الأهازيج السعودية»، مستعرضًا العلاقة بين الأهازيج التقليدية؛ ومسلطًا الضوء على دور اللغة في حفظ التراث الثقافي، وربط الأدوات والمهن بالتراث الحي للمجتمعات السعودية.
تفاعل مباشر
ويتيح البرنامج للزوار فرصة فريدة للاطلاع على الأعمال الأدبية، والثقافية عبر جلسة توقيع كتابٍ بطابعٍ حواري تتيح التفاعل المباشر مع المؤلفين، واستكشاف جماليات اللغة العربية في نصوصهم، ويُختتم البرنامج فعالياته بمجموعةٍ من ورش العمل، والأنشطة التفاعلية، والعروض الفنية، التي تعكس ثراء وتنوع الحِرف والفنون التقليدية؛ ليمنح الزوّار تجربةً ثقافية استثنائية تمزج بين الاكتشاف وبين المعرفة والاحتفاء بالتراث الحي.
The Saudi National Museum organizes a cultural program to celebrate the International Day of the Arabic Language 2025, which falls on the eighteenth of December each year; offering its visitors a unique experience over three days from December 18 to 20, combining heritage, arts, and the Arabic language.
The program includes a series of cultural and intellectual dialogues that address the human and cultural dimensions of the Arabic language, along with an interactive session titled “The Aesthetics of Language in Saudi Chants,” showcasing the relationship between traditional chants and highlighting the role of language in preserving cultural heritage, linking tools and professions to the living heritage of Saudi communities.
Direct Interaction
The program provides visitors with a unique opportunity to explore literary and cultural works through a book signing session with a conversational style that allows direct interaction with the authors, and to discover the aesthetics of the Arabic language in their texts. The program concludes its activities with a series of workshops, interactive activities, and artistic performances that reflect the richness and diversity of traditional crafts and arts, offering visitors an exceptional cultural experience that blends discovery with knowledge and celebration of living heritage.