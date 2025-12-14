The Saudi National Museum organizes a cultural program to celebrate the International Day of the Arabic Language 2025, which falls on the eighteenth of December each year; offering its visitors a unique experience over three days from December 18 to 20, combining heritage, arts, and the Arabic language.



The program includes a series of cultural and intellectual dialogues that address the human and cultural dimensions of the Arabic language, along with an interactive session titled “The Aesthetics of Language in Saudi Chants,” showcasing the relationship between traditional chants and highlighting the role of language in preserving cultural heritage, linking tools and professions to the living heritage of Saudi communities.



Direct Interaction



The program provides visitors with a unique opportunity to explore literary and cultural works through a book signing session with a conversational style that allows direct interaction with the authors, and to discover the aesthetics of the Arabic language in their texts. The program concludes its activities with a series of workshops, interactive activities, and artistic performances that reflect the richness and diversity of traditional crafts and arts, offering visitors an exceptional cultural experience that blends discovery with knowledge and celebration of living heritage.