كشف المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها مسودة برنامج تحصين الثروة الحيوانية في المملكة.
وتضمنت الإجراءات الخاصة بالحيوانات أو الطيور المستوردة إلزام المستورد بتحصين الحيوانات المستوردة فور وصولها إلى المملكة، في حال عدم تحصينها في بلد المنشأ، وذلك وفقاً للاشتراطات المعتمدة.
وبحسب المسودة، يُلزم المستوردون بالتحصين ضد الأمراض المعتمدة في الشهادة الصحية في بلد المنشأ وفق الاشتراطات المعتمدة، ويُعتبر هذا الإجراء إلزامياً، إذ تُلزم جميع الخيول المستوردة المشاركة في الفعاليات والمهرجانات المحلية بتحصينها بلقاح إنفلونزا الخيل.
وأكدت المسودة منع نقل وإجهاد الحيوانات المحصنة لمدة 14 يوماً بعد التحصين لقياس كفاءة التحصين، وإجراء مسوحات مصلية سنوية لقياس مستوى المناعة، وتوعية المربين بأهمية التحصين والمتابعة، والتبليغ على الرقم المجاني عن أي أعراض جانبية للتحصين، كما تُلزم مشاريع الألبان وتربية وتسمين الماشية والأغنام بتحصين الحيوانات لديها باللقاحات المحددة، ويُعد الالتزام بذلك شرطاً إلزامياً لضمان استمرارية النشاط.
تحصين الدواجن
أما الإجراءات الخاصة لتحصين الدواجن فتشمل تخزين اللقاحات بشكل صحيح، ومنع تعرضها لدرجات حرارة غير مناسبة أو أشعة الشمس المباشرة، والالتزام بالجرعة أو جدول التحصين الموصى به لتجنب ضعف الاستجابة المناعية وزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بالأمراض، واستخدام مياه غير مناسبة عند التحصين وتجنب المياه المحتوية على الكلور أو المعادن الثقيلة، التي تؤثر على فعالية اللقاح، والتأكد من صلاحية اللقاح وعدم استخدام لقاحات منتهية الصلاحية أو مخزنة بشكل غير سليم، وتجنب التحصين في ظروف بيئية غير مناسبة مثل التحصين أثناء الإجهاد الحراري أو وجود أمراض أخرى، ما يقلل من كفاءة الاستجابة المناعية، وتجنب استخدام أدوات ملوثة أو غير معقمة، وفحص استجابة الطيور للتحصين من خلال الاختبارات المخبرية أو المتابعة الميدانية، قد يؤدي إلى انتشار المرض بسبب ضعف الاستجابة المناعية.
اللقاحات المستهدفة
وأشارت المسودة إلى تحديد اللقاحات المستهدفة للتطبيق في المملكة وفق الأولويات الوبائية، واعتماد قائمة اللقاحات الإلزامية لتحصين الحيوانات داخل المملكة، وتوطين إنتاج وتصنيع اللقاحات البيطرية بما يحقق الاكتفاء الذاتي الوطني، وضمان تخزين ونقل وحفظ اللقاحات البيطرية ضمن منظومة فعّالة لسلسلة الإمداد.
وتنفيذ الرقابة والمتابعة والتدقيق على عمليات التحصين وفاعلية اللقاحات المستخدمة، وإنشاء قواعد بيانات متكاملة تغطي جميع مراحل سلسلة الإمداد، وضبط جودة أداء الموردين والمصنعين والمخازن والموزعين والمستفيدين وفق المعايير المعتمدة.
الوقاية من الأمراض المعدية والوبائية
يهدف البرنامج إلى الوقاية من الأمراض المعدية والوبائية والحد من انتشارها، وذلك لما للتحصين من دور أساسي في حماية الثروة الحيوانية وتعزيز صحتها وإنتاجيتها.
ويسهم البرنامج في حماية الصحة العامة من الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان، وتقليل الخسائر الاقتصادية الناتجة عن تفشي هذه الأمراض.
ويرتكز البرنامج على تحصين أهم الأمراض التي تصيب الحيوانات وفق الوضع الوبائي في مناطق المملكة المختلفة، مع السعي إلى رفع نسبة التغطية التحصينية.
ويساعد ذلك على تحقيق الأمن الغذائي، وضمان استدامة الثروة الحيوانية، وتحسين الاقتصاد الوطني، إلى جانب تقليل الاعتماد على المضادات الحيوية وإجراءات الطوارئ، والحد من ظاهرة المقاومة الميكروبية.
The National Center for Plant Protection and Animal Diseases Prevention and Control has revealed a draft program for livestock vaccination in the Kingdom.
The procedures for imported animals or birds include requiring the importer to vaccinate the imported animals immediately upon their arrival in the Kingdom if they have not been vaccinated in the country of origin, in accordance with the approved conditions.
According to the draft, importers are required to vaccinate against the diseases specified in the health certificate from the country of origin as per the approved conditions, and this procedure is considered mandatory. All imported horses participating in local events and festivals must be vaccinated with the equine influenza vaccine.
The draft confirmed the prohibition of transporting and stressing vaccinated animals for 14 days after vaccination to assess the effectiveness of the vaccination, conducting annual serological surveys to measure immunity levels, raising awareness among breeders about the importance of vaccination and follow-up, and reporting any side effects of vaccination to the toll-free number. Additionally, dairy projects and livestock and sheep breeding and fattening operations are required to vaccinate their animals with the specified vaccines, and compliance with this is a mandatory condition to ensure the continuity of the activity.
Poultry Vaccination
The specific procedures for poultry vaccination include properly storing vaccines, preventing exposure to unsuitable temperatures or direct sunlight, adhering to the recommended dosage or vaccination schedule to avoid weakened immune responses and increased disease risks, using unsuitable water for vaccination and avoiding water containing chlorine or heavy metals, which affect vaccine efficacy, ensuring the vaccine's validity and not using expired or improperly stored vaccines, avoiding vaccination under unsuitable environmental conditions such as during heat stress or the presence of other diseases, which reduces the efficiency of the immune response, and avoiding the use of contaminated or unsterilized tools. Testing the birds' response to vaccination through laboratory tests or field monitoring may lead to disease spread due to weakened immune responses.
Targeted Vaccines
The draft indicated the identification of targeted vaccines for application in the Kingdom according to epidemiological priorities, the adoption of a list of mandatory vaccines for livestock vaccination within the Kingdom, localizing the production and manufacturing of veterinary vaccines to achieve national self-sufficiency, and ensuring the storage, transportation, and preservation of veterinary vaccines within an effective supply chain system.
It also includes implementing monitoring, follow-up, and auditing of vaccination operations and the effectiveness of the vaccines used, and establishing comprehensive databases covering all stages of the supply chain, ensuring the quality performance of suppliers, manufacturers, warehouses, distributors, and beneficiaries according to the approved standards.
Prevention of Infectious and Epidemic Diseases
The program aims to prevent infectious and epidemic diseases and limit their spread, as vaccination plays a fundamental role in protecting livestock and enhancing their health and productivity.
The program contributes to protecting public health from zoonotic diseases and reducing the economic losses resulting from the outbreak of these diseases.
It focuses on vaccinating against the most significant diseases affecting animals according to the epidemiological situation in different regions of the Kingdom, while striving to increase vaccination coverage rates.
This helps achieve food security, ensure the sustainability of livestock, improve the national economy, reduce reliance on antibiotics and emergency measures, and limit the phenomenon of microbial resistance.