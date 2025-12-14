كشف المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها مسودة برنامج تحصين الثروة الحيوانية في المملكة.


وتضمنت الإجراءات الخاصة بالحيوانات أو الطيور المستوردة إلزام المستورد بتحصين الحيوانات المستوردة فور وصولها إلى المملكة، في حال عدم تحصينها في بلد المنشأ، وذلك وفقاً للاشتراطات المعتمدة.


وبحسب المسودة، يُلزم المستوردون بالتحصين ضد الأمراض المعتمدة في الشهادة الصحية في بلد المنشأ وفق الاشتراطات المعتمدة، ويُعتبر هذا الإجراء إلزامياً، إذ تُلزم جميع الخيول المستوردة المشاركة في الفعاليات والمهرجانات المحلية بتحصينها بلقاح إنفلونزا الخيل.


وأكدت المسودة منع نقل وإجهاد الحيوانات المحصنة لمدة 14 يوماً بعد التحصين لقياس كفاءة التحصين، وإجراء مسوحات مصلية سنوية لقياس مستوى المناعة، وتوعية المربين بأهمية التحصين والمتابعة، والتبليغ على الرقم المجاني عن أي أعراض جانبية للتحصين، كما تُلزم مشاريع الألبان وتربية وتسمين الماشية والأغنام بتحصين الحيوانات لديها باللقاحات المحددة، ويُعد الالتزام بذلك شرطاً إلزامياً لضمان استمرارية النشاط.


تحصين الدواجن


أما الإجراءات الخاصة لتحصين الدواجن فتشمل تخزين اللقاحات بشكل صحيح، ومنع تعرضها لدرجات حرارة غير مناسبة أو أشعة الشمس المباشرة، والالتزام بالجرعة أو جدول التحصين الموصى به لتجنب ضعف الاستجابة المناعية وزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بالأمراض، واستخدام مياه غير مناسبة عند التحصين وتجنب المياه المحتوية على الكلور أو المعادن الثقيلة، التي تؤثر على فعالية اللقاح، والتأكد من صلاحية اللقاح وعدم استخدام لقاحات منتهية الصلاحية أو مخزنة بشكل غير سليم، وتجنب التحصين في ظروف بيئية غير مناسبة مثل التحصين أثناء الإجهاد الحراري أو وجود أمراض أخرى، ما يقلل من كفاءة الاستجابة المناعية، وتجنب استخدام أدوات ملوثة أو غير معقمة، وفحص استجابة الطيور للتحصين من خلال الاختبارات المخبرية أو المتابعة الميدانية، قد يؤدي إلى انتشار المرض بسبب ضعف الاستجابة المناعية.


اللقاحات المستهدفة


وأشارت المسودة إلى تحديد اللقاحات المستهدفة للتطبيق في المملكة وفق الأولويات الوبائية، واعتماد قائمة اللقاحات الإلزامية لتحصين الحيوانات داخل المملكة، وتوطين إنتاج وتصنيع اللقاحات البيطرية بما يحقق الاكتفاء الذاتي الوطني، وضمان تخزين ونقل وحفظ اللقاحات البيطرية ضمن منظومة فعّالة لسلسلة الإمداد.


وتنفيذ الرقابة والمتابعة والتدقيق على عمليات التحصين وفاعلية اللقاحات المستخدمة، وإنشاء قواعد بيانات متكاملة تغطي جميع مراحل سلسلة الإمداد، وضبط جودة أداء الموردين والمصنعين والمخازن والموزعين والمستفيدين وفق المعايير المعتمدة.


الوقاية من الأمراض المعدية والوبائية


يهدف البرنامج إلى الوقاية من الأمراض المعدية والوبائية والحد من انتشارها، وذلك لما للتحصين من دور أساسي في حماية الثروة الحيوانية وتعزيز صحتها وإنتاجيتها.


ويسهم البرنامج في حماية الصحة العامة من الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان، وتقليل الخسائر الاقتصادية الناتجة عن تفشي هذه الأمراض.


ويرتكز البرنامج على تحصين أهم الأمراض التي تصيب الحيوانات وفق الوضع الوبائي في مناطق المملكة المختلفة، مع السعي إلى رفع نسبة التغطية التحصينية.


ويساعد ذلك على تحقيق الأمن الغذائي، وضمان استدامة الثروة الحيوانية، وتحسين الاقتصاد الوطني، إلى جانب تقليل الاعتماد على المضادات الحيوية وإجراءات الطوارئ، والحد من ظاهرة المقاومة الميكروبية.