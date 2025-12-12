The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Al-Haditha port succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 368,232 pills of the narcotic substance "Captagon," which were found hidden in 3 trucks that arrived in the Kingdom through the port.

The official spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that when 3 trucks arrived at the Al-Haditha port carrying a shipment described as "building stone," and after undergoing customs procedures and inspection using security technologies and live means, that quantity of pills was found hidden in the shipment by concealing the contraband within the cavity of the building stone.

Al-Harbi added that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the contraband inside the Kingdom, where two individuals were apprehended.

The official spokesperson for the authority confirmed that "ZATCA" is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom through all its customs ports, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such scourges and other prohibited items.