تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في منفذ الحديثة، من إحباط محاولة تهريب 368,232 حبة من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر «الكبتاجون»، ضُبطت مُخبأة في 3 شاحنات قَدمت إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه عند قدوم 3 شاحنات عبر منفذ الحديثة تحمل جميعها إرسالية عبارة عن «حجر بناء» وعند خضوعها للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من الحبوب مُخبأة في الإرسالية وذلك بإخفاء المضبوطات في تجويف حجر البناء.

وأضاف الحربي أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة، حيث تم القبض عليهم والبالغ عددهم شخصان.

وأكّد المتحدث الرسمي باسم الهيئة أن «زاتكا» عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.