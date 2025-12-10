بحث وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود بن محمد الساطي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض أمس، ووكيل الوزارة لشؤون الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا بوزارة الخارجية والتجارة الأسترالية بول غريفيتس، سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات.
قضايا إقليمية ودولية
وتطرق الاجتماع إلى تبادل وجهات النظر حيال عددٍ من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, met yesterday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Deputy Minister for the Middle East and Africa at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Paul Griffiths, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.
Regional and International Issues
The meeting addressed the exchange of views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.