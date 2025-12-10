بحث وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود بن محمد الساطي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض أمس، ووكيل الوزارة لشؤون الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا بوزارة الخارجية والتجارة الأسترالية بول غريفيتس، سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات.

قضايا إقليمية ودولية

وتطرق الاجتماع إلى تبادل وجهات النظر حيال عددٍ من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.