The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, met yesterday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Deputy Minister for the Middle East and Africa at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Paul Griffiths, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Regional and International Issues

The meeting addressed the exchange of views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.