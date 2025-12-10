استفاق سكان وزوار جدة على أجواء شتوية عقب هطول الأمطار، التي شهدتها المحافظة، أمس، وأسهمت في تعديل حرارة الطقس إلى أقل من 20 درجة مئوية.


وشهدت الطرقات الرئيسية والفرعية في المحافظة تحرر الحركة المرورية التي تأثرت نسبيا أمس بفعل مياه الأمطار، وبلغت مستويات قياسية خلال ساعات بسيطة، بحسب محطات الرصد الرسمية.

شوارع جدة بعد سحب وشفط مياه الأمطار. (تصوير عبدالسلام السلمي)

شوارع جدة بعد سحب وشفط مياه الأمطار. (تصوير عبدالسلام السلمي)

وبلغت الأمطار في جدة أعلى مستوياتها على مستوى المملكة خلال خمس ساعات فقط، حيث وصلت في محطة ملعب الجوهرة 135 مليمترا، وفي محطة حي البساتين 81 مليمترا، وفي محطة مطار الملك عبدالعزيز 51 مليمترا.

استنفار فرق الميدان

بلغت الأمطار في جدة أعلى مستوياتها على مستوى المملكة خلال خمس ساعات فقط. (تصوير عبدالسلام السلمي)

بلغت الأمطار في جدة أعلى مستوياتها على مستوى المملكة خلال خمس ساعات فقط. (تصوير عبدالسلام السلمي)

وكانت أمانة محافظة جدة استنفرت فرقها الميدانية في نطاق 11 بلدية فرعية و15 مركز إسناد، مدعومة بـ 7,160 فردًا و1,621 معدة وآلية، للتعامل مع تجمعات المياه وتحسين انسيابية الحركة في الطرق والمحاور الرئيسية، وتركّز على معالجة المواقع الأكثر تأثرًا، وتشغيل وصيانة شبكات تصريف مياه الأمطار والمضخات المتنقلة والثابتة، إضافة إلى تعزيز جاهزية المعدات، واستقبال بلاغات السكان عبر القنوات الرسمية، ورفع تقارير المتابعة الميدانية أولًا بأول، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.