The residents and visitors of Jeddah woke up to wintery weather following the rainfall that the province experienced yesterday, which contributed to lowering the temperature to below 20 degrees Celsius.



The main and secondary roads in the province witnessed a release of traffic movement that was relatively affected yesterday due to rainwater, reaching record levels within just a few hours, according to official monitoring stations.



The rainfall in Jeddah reached its highest levels in the kingdom within just five hours, with 135 millimeters recorded at the Al-Jawhara Stadium station, 81 millimeters at the Al-Basateen neighborhood station, and 51 millimeters at King Abdulaziz Airport station.



Field Teams Mobilized



The Jeddah Municipality mobilized its field teams across 11 sub-municipalities and 15 support centers, backed by 7,160 personnel and 1,621 pieces of equipment and vehicles, to deal with water accumulation and improve traffic flow on the main roads and corridors, focusing on addressing the most affected areas, operating and maintaining rainwater drainage networks and both mobile and stationary pumps, in addition to enhancing equipment readiness, receiving reports from residents through official channels, and submitting field monitoring reports on an ongoing basis, in coordination with the relevant authorities.