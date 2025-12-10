كرّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي قطاعات وزارة الداخلية، نظير تميزها في مسارات العمل التطوعي، في ملتقى اليوم السعودي والعالمي للتطوع 2025، الذي تستضيفه إمارة المنطقة على مدى يومين.

وشهد التكريم قطاعات «المديرية العامة للأمن العام، المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود، والمديرية العامة للجوازات» وإمارات مناطق مكة المكرمة والباحة وحائل والقصيم، لتميزهم في مسار «التميز في تحقيق مؤشرات العمل التطوعي»، والمديرية العامة للدفاع المدني والقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي وإمارات مناطق جازان والجوف وتبوك، بجوائز مسار «التميز في المبادرات التطوعية». وتكريم الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي بوزارة الداخلية نظير جهودها في دعم وتغطية فعاليات التطوع.