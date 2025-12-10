The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored the sectors of the Ministry of Interior, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalwa, for their excellence in volunteer work pathways, at the Saudi and Global Volunteer Forum 2025, which is hosted by the Emirate of the region over two days.

The honoring included the sectors of the "General Directorate of Public Security, the General Directorate of Border Guard, and the General Directorate of Passports," as well as the Emirs of the regions of Makkah, Al-Baha, Hail, and Al-Qassim, for their excellence in the pathway of "excellence in achieving volunteer work indicators," and the General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Special Forces for Environmental Security, and the Emirs of the regions of Jazan, Al-Jouf, and Tabuk, for their awards in the pathway of "excellence in volunteer initiatives." The General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication at the Ministry of Interior was also honored for its efforts in supporting and covering volunteer activities.