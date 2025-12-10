أطلقت محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية برنامج التتبع المباشر لحركة السلاحف صقرية المنقار والسلاحف الخضراء عبر الأقمار الصناعية، وذلك في أول عملية موثقة لتركيب جهاز تتبع لسلحفاة خضراء حاملة للبيض في مرحلة ما قبل التعشيش في البحر الأحمر.


وتُسهم البيانات المستقاة من هذا التتبع، في تطوير إستراتيجيات موحدة وعابرة للحدود لحماية هذه الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض على مستوى العالم.


مستويات الحماية


ونجح الفريق بقيادة كبير علماء البيئة البحرية في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية الدكتور أحمد محمد، وكبير المتخصصين في السلاحف البحرية لدى شركة المنارة للتطوير التابعة لجامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية الدكتور هيكتور باريوس-غاريدو، في الإمساك بثلاث سلاحف صقرية المنقار، وسبع سلاحف خضراء مهددة بالانقراض، وفقاً لبيانات الاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة، ونجحوا في تثبيت أجهزة التتبع عليها.


وتنقل هذه الأجهزة بيانات الحركة في الوقت الفعلي لتحديد مناطق البحث عن الغذاء وممرات الهجرة، والأهم من ذلك مواقع أعشاش السلحفاة الخضراء الحاملة للبيض؛ وذلك لضمان تقديم أفضل مستويات الحماية والإدارة.


ويؤكد هذا البرنامج التزام المحمية طويل الأمد بالحفاظ على البيئة البحرية، ويشكل امتداداً لبرنامجها الخاص بمراقبة مواقع تعشيش السلاحف وحمايتها؛ الذي دخل حيّز التنفيذ منذ عام 2023.


تحليل مفصل


من جانبه، قال كبير علماء البيئة البحرية في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية الدكتور أحمد محمد: «صُممت هذه الأجهزة المتطورة وخفيفة الوزن لتعمل لمدة لا تقل عن 12 شهراً، إذ توفر بيانات مستمرة تسمح بتقديم تحليل مفصل للأنماط الموسمية وموائل النمو، فضلاً عن تقديم تحليلات قيّمة للأبحاث الخاصة بالسلاحف البحرية في المنطقة وحول العالم، وإلى جانب ذلك، تكشف أجهزة استشعار الأعماق أماكن الأعشاب البحرية، والتي تُعد من أهم مناطق التغذية للسلاحف الخضراء ومناطق تصريف الكربون الأزرق».