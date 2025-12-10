أطلقت محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية برنامج التتبع المباشر لحركة السلاحف صقرية المنقار والسلاحف الخضراء عبر الأقمار الصناعية، وذلك في أول عملية موثقة لتركيب جهاز تتبع لسلحفاة خضراء حاملة للبيض في مرحلة ما قبل التعشيش في البحر الأحمر.
وتُسهم البيانات المستقاة من هذا التتبع، في تطوير إستراتيجيات موحدة وعابرة للحدود لحماية هذه الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض على مستوى العالم.
مستويات الحماية
ونجح الفريق بقيادة كبير علماء البيئة البحرية في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية الدكتور أحمد محمد، وكبير المتخصصين في السلاحف البحرية لدى شركة المنارة للتطوير التابعة لجامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية الدكتور هيكتور باريوس-غاريدو، في الإمساك بثلاث سلاحف صقرية المنقار، وسبع سلاحف خضراء مهددة بالانقراض، وفقاً لبيانات الاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة، ونجحوا في تثبيت أجهزة التتبع عليها.
وتنقل هذه الأجهزة بيانات الحركة في الوقت الفعلي لتحديد مناطق البحث عن الغذاء وممرات الهجرة، والأهم من ذلك مواقع أعشاش السلحفاة الخضراء الحاملة للبيض؛ وذلك لضمان تقديم أفضل مستويات الحماية والإدارة.
ويؤكد هذا البرنامج التزام المحمية طويل الأمد بالحفاظ على البيئة البحرية، ويشكل امتداداً لبرنامجها الخاص بمراقبة مواقع تعشيش السلاحف وحمايتها؛ الذي دخل حيّز التنفيذ منذ عام 2023.
تحليل مفصل
من جانبه، قال كبير علماء البيئة البحرية في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية الدكتور أحمد محمد: «صُممت هذه الأجهزة المتطورة وخفيفة الوزن لتعمل لمدة لا تقل عن 12 شهراً، إذ توفر بيانات مستمرة تسمح بتقديم تحليل مفصل للأنماط الموسمية وموائل النمو، فضلاً عن تقديم تحليلات قيّمة للأبحاث الخاصة بالسلاحف البحرية في المنطقة وحول العالم، وإلى جانب ذلك، تكشف أجهزة استشعار الأعماق أماكن الأعشاب البحرية، والتي تُعد من أهم مناطق التغذية للسلاحف الخضراء ومناطق تصريف الكربون الأزرق».
The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve has launched a real-time tracking program for hawksbill turtles and green turtles via satellite, marking the first documented operation to install a tracking device on a nesting green turtle in the pre-nesting stage in the Red Sea.
The data derived from this tracking will contribute to the development of unified and transboundary strategies to protect these endangered species globally.
Protection Levels
The team, led by the Chief Marine Ecologist at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, and the Senior Marine Turtle Specialist at the Manara Development Company affiliated with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Hector Barrios-Garido, successfully captured three hawksbill turtles and seven endangered green turtles, according to data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and managed to attach tracking devices to them.
These devices transmit movement data in real-time to identify feeding areas and migration routes, and most importantly, the nesting sites of the pregnant green turtle; this is to ensure the best levels of protection and management.
This program reaffirms the reserve's long-term commitment to marine environmental conservation and extends its program for monitoring and protecting turtle nesting sites, which has been in effect since 2023.
Detailed Analysis
For his part, the Chief Marine Ecologist at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, stated: “These advanced and lightweight devices are designed to operate for at least 12 months, providing continuous data that allows for detailed analysis of seasonal patterns and growth habitats, as well as offering valuable insights for marine turtle research in the region and around the world. Additionally, the depth sensors reveal locations of seagrass beds, which are among the most important feeding areas for green turtles and blue carbon discharge zones.”