استقبل نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأربعاء)، رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الرحمة الطبية الدكتور شاهر بن ظافر الشهري، يرافقه أعضاء مجلس الإدارة.

وقدم الشهري لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن الأرقام والإنجازات التي حققتها جمعية الرحمة الطبية خلال عشرين عاماً من العمل المتواصل، بالإضافة إلى البرامج والمبادرات النوعية، ومن أبرزها مركز قيطان الذي يُعنى بتوظيف وتمكين الكوادر النسائية من ذوات الإعاقة السمعية في إطار دعم الجمعية لهذه الفئة الغالية.

ورفع الشهري الشكر لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على اهتمامه ودعمه لخدمات الرعاية الصحية في المنطقة.