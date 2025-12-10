The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received today (Wednesday) in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Rahma Medical Association, Dr. Shaher bin Dhafir Al-Shahri, accompanied by the board members.

Al-Shahri presented to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province a report on the numbers and achievements that the Al-Rahma Medical Association has accomplished over twenty years of continuous work, in addition to the qualitative programs and initiatives, most notably the Qitan Center, which focuses on employing and empowering women with hearing disabilities as part of the association's support for this valued group.

Al-Shahri expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province for his interest and support for healthcare services in the region.