The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received the certificates of accreditation for the municipalities of Al-Ghat and Al-Zulfi as healthy cities from the World Health Organization during his meeting yesterday in his office with the Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel.



Prince Faisal bin Bandar praised this health achievement, which adds to the region and its municipalities, noting the continuous support provided by the leadership to the health sector to enhance the efficiency of health services, as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



For his part, the Minister of Health confirmed that the accreditation of Al-Ghat and Al-Zulfi as healthy cities represents the Kingdom's commitment to making human health the focus of urban development and promoting the principle of prevention and quality of life.



He pointed out that this achievement reflects the integration of efforts between government and community entities in building sustainable health environments that enhance the health of the population and support the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, towards a vibrant society with prosperous health.



Saudi Arabia Leads



The accreditation of the two cities further strengthens the Kingdom's position as a leader among countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa in the number of accredited healthy cities, which has increased to 16 cities. This is a manifestation of the efforts of the Healthy Cities Program under the Ministry of Health and reflects the integration of the work of the General Ministerial Committee for Health across all policies among various government entities, contributing to the creation of sustainable urban and health environments that enhance the quality of life.



Present at the reception were the Governor of Al-Ghat, Mansour bin Saad Al-Sudairi, and the Acting Governor of Al-Zulfi, Saleh bin Saif Al-Rafi.