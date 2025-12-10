تسلَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز شهادتي اعتماد محافظتي الغاط والزلفي مدينتين صحيتين من منظمة الصحة العالمية، وذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه أمس، وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل.


وأشاد الأمير فيصل بن بندر بهذا الإنجاز الصحي، الذي يُضاف للمنطقة ومحافظاتها، منوهاً بما توليه القيادة من الدعم المستمر لقطاع الصحة؛ للإسهام في رفع كفاءة الخدمات الصحية، ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030.


من جانبه أكد وزير الصحة، أن اعتماد محافظتي الغاط والزلفي مدينتين صحيتين يمثّل التزام المملكة بجعل صحة الإنسان محور التنمية الحضرية، وتعزيز مبدأ الوقاية وجودة الحياة.


وأشار إلى أن هذا المنجز يعكس تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والمجتمعية في بناء بيئات صحية مستدامة ترتقي بصحة السكان، وتدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، نحو مجتمع حيوي يتمتع بصحة مزدهرة.


السعودية تتصدر


ويأتي اعتماد المدينتين ليعزّز تصدّر المملكة دول إقليم شرق المتوسط وشمال أفريقيا في عدد المدن الصحية المعتمدة، الذي ارتفع إلى 16 مدينة، في تجسيد لجهود برنامج المدن الصحية التابع لوزارة الصحة، وانعكاس تكامل عمل اللجنة الوزارية العامة للصحة في جميع السياسات بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية، بما يسهم في بناء بيئات عمرانية وصحية مستدامة تعزّز جودة الحياة.


حضر الاستقبال محافظ الغاط منصور بن سعد السديري، ومحافظ الزلفي المكلف صالح بن سيف الرافع.