The Citizen Account Program has deposited 3 billion riyals designated for support in December for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, with the number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the 97th batch exceeding 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.

1,474 riyals is the average support for a single family.



Director General of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, explained that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 262 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments, indicating that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support for a single family amounting to 1,474 riyals.



Al-Hajri noted that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million, representing 86%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.