أودع برنامج حساب المواطن، 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم شهر ديسمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، إذ بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ97 أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.

1,474 ريال متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة


وأوضح مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 262 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، مبيناً أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1,474 ريالاً.


وأشار الهاجري إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة، مشكّلين ما نسبته 86%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.