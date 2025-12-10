أودع برنامج حساب المواطن، 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم شهر ديسمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، إذ بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ97 أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.
1,474 ريال متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة
وأوضح مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 262 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، مبيناً أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1,474 ريالاً.
وأشار الهاجري إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة، مشكّلين ما نسبته 86%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.
The Citizen Account Program has deposited 3 billion riyals designated for support in December for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, with the number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the 97th batch exceeding 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.
1,474 riyals is the average support for a single family.
Director General of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, explained that the total amount paid by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 262 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments, indicating that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support for a single family amounting to 1,474 riyals.
Al-Hajri noted that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million, representing 86%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.